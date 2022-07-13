NHL rumors: Bruins trade for Devils center Pavel Zacha before free agency

Bruins trade for Devils center Pavel Zacha in exchange for Erik Haula originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have acquired a Czech forward before NHL free agency begins at noon ET on Wednesday, but it's not David Krejci.

The Devils are trading center/left winger Pavel Zacha to the Bruins in exchange for center Erik Haula, both teams announced.

Zacha is a restricted free agent after wrapping up a three-year, $6.75 million contract with the Devils.

The 25-year-old forward was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and he has not lived up to the expectations that come with being a high first-round selection. However, he did set a career high with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games for the Devils last season.

Zacha most likely will be a third-line contributor in Boston.

The Bruins came into Wednesday with just $2.3 million in salary cap space, per CapFriendly. They also need to sign centers Patrice Bergeron and Krejci.