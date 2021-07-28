NHL rumors: Bruins to sign goalie Linus Ullmark in free agency

Report: Bruins sign goalie on first day of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have been one of the busiest teams on the first day of NHL free agency, and their latest addition to the roster is a goaltender.

Veteran netminder Linus Ullmark is headed to Boston, per multiple reports, including TSN's Darren Dreger. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that Ullmark's deal is worth $20 million over four years ($5 million salary cap hit).

Ullmark posted a 2.63 goals against average and a .917 save percentage for the Buffalo Sabres last season, which is pretty remarkable when you consider that team was historically bad. Ullmark also posted a 9-6-3 record for a Sabres club that won just 15 games all season.

Ullmark's salary would suggest he'll enter the year as the starter.

If that's the case, who would be his backup? Dan Vladar was traded to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, so it looks like Jeremy Swayman will be the No. 2 goalie for Boston. Vladar would've required waivers if sent to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Swayman does not require waivers.

It's also unknown whether Tuukka Rask will return to Boston. The longtime Bruins goalie is a free agent and recently underwent surgery to repair a torn hip labrum. Rask's expected return to game action wouldn't be until January or February of 2022. The Bruins could still sign Rask during the season if there's mutual interest between the two sides.

The Bruins also have added forwards Nick Foligno, Tomas Nosek, Erik Haula, as well as defenseman Derek Forbort in free agency Wednesday, per reports.