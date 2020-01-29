NHL rumors: Bruins reportedly interested in Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon

As the Bruins look to bolster their blue line, they are interested in trading for San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. Dillon is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and LeBrun notes that he's "going to be dealt" by the Sharks.

Here's what LeBrun said about a possible Dillon-to-Boston deal:

He's a No. 4 for some teams, a No. 5 for others. I can tell you half a dozen teams so far have shown interest – including, I'm told, the Boston Bruins. Obviously a rugged defensive-defenceman in Brenden Dillon would be a nice fit there in Boston.

Dillon, 29, has one goal and 11 assists playing on the Sharks' top defensive pairing alongside Brent Burns. He carries a $3,270,000 cap hit, but will become a UFA after the season.

The Bruins have struggled to find their physical game throughout the season. Our Bruins insider Joe Haggerty notes that Dillon would add exactly what Boston needs -- "physicality and snarl" to the blue line.

San Jose, sixth in the Pacific Division with 48 points, has a plus-38 advantage in shot attempts, a plus-15 in shots on goal and a plus-16 in scoring chances in 5-on-5 play when Dillon is on the ice, according to Haggerty. At that rate, Dillon could be worth pursuing if he came at the right price for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Haggerty says that if Dillon can be had for strictly draft picks, then he's worth snagging. LeBrun noted that Dillon could be had for a second-round pick and possibly a prospect, likely an ideal price range for Sweeney.

While Boston could add defense, they'll also need to address their second-line right-wing situation. Adding Dillon and a legit winger for David Krejci's line could be a tall order for Sweeney ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline.

