NHL rumors: Bruins lose AHL head coach Jay Leach to Seattle Kraken

Bruins lose AHL head coach Jay Leach to Seattle Kraken

The Boston Bruins are losing a key member of their organization to the Seattle Kraken and the expansion draft isn't scheduled to take place for another few weeks.

UPDATE (Tuesday, July 6 at 11:50 a.m. ET): The move is now official. Jay Leach is a Seattle Kraken assistant coach.

We’re excited to welcome Jay Leach & Paul McFarland as our first-ever assistant coaches who will join head coach Dave Hakstol on the bench for the #SeaKraken’s inaugural season.



Get to know our newest hires → https://t.co/fLegkvTWQT pic.twitter.com/SckpzGz0Cm — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 6, 2021

--End of Update--

According to longtime hockey reporter Mark Divver, Providence Bruins head coach Jay Leach is leaving to join the coaching staff of the Kraken.

Congrats to Jay Leach, new Seattle Kraken assistant coach. Great opportunity for one of best young coaches in the pro game — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) July 6, 2021

Leach, according to Divver, talked to the B's about a potential assistant role at the NHL level before deciding on Seattle.

Hearing Jay Leach, as expected, had discussions with Bruins on moving up to Boston as assistant coach, but Seattle opportunity was too good to pass up — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) July 6, 2021

Leach spent the last four seasons as the P-Bruins' head coach. He had a 136-77-16 record behind the bench. The Kraken hired Dave Hakstol as their first ever head coach last week.

Who could replace Leach? Here are some potential candidates, per Divver:

In Providence assistant coaches Trent Whitfield & Ryan Mougenel, the Bruins have two first-rate options to succeed Jay Leach as head coach — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) July 6, 2021

Leach is the second Bruins coach to leave Boston this offseason. Bruins assistant Jay Pandalfo recently departed to become associate head coach at Boston University.

The Kraken will be able to select a player from the Bruins in the expansion draft on July 21.