NHL Rumors: Bruins 'listening' on possible Jake DeBrusk, Brandon Carlo trades

Report: B's 'listening' on possible DeBrusk, Carlo trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Even if the Bruins' veteran core remains intact, don't be surprised if Boston moves a talented player this offseason.

The Bruins are "listening" to potential trade offers for winger Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Brandon Carlo, The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa reported Thursday.

DeBrusk and Carlo are Boston's two best picks from the 2015 NHL Draft and have both shown they can be legitimate NHL contributors.

DeBrusk in particular has been inconsistent, though: He tallied just four points (four goals, zero assists) in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and scored eight fewer goals this season than in 2018-19.

"He’s a really good third-line left wing on a good team,” an NHL evaluator told Shinzawa of DeBrusk. “He disappeared in the playoffs. He’d take the puck wide and the play died."

If the Bruins don't want to trade franchise cornerstones like Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and young defenseman Charlie McAvoy, though, DeBrusk and Carlo (both 23 years old) are among their top assets.

The B's seemingly are in the market for a deal, too, as they've reportedly shown interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

TSN's Frank Seravalli reported Thursday that the Oilers may consider trading for the Edmonton native DeBrusk, so general manager Don Sweeney may have suitors to choose from as he aims to build a squad that can return to the Stanley Cup Final after bowing out to the Tampa Bay Lightning in this year's second round.