NHL Rumors: Bruins land defenseman Hampus Lindholm in trade with Ducks

The Boston Bruins have awoken from their pre-NHL trade deadline slumber in a big way.

The Bruins are trading for Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm, ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported Saturday. While the trade hasn't been finalized, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports Boston is parting with a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in addition to defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore.

Hearing that Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore also going to Anaheim as part of the Lindholm trade https://t.co/c43WDD0ARq — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 19, 2022

That's a hefty price, but Lindholm is nonetheless an excellent addition who fills Boston's need for a left-shot blueliner.

The 28-year-old Sweden native is a top-four defenseman who boasts an impressive offensive skill set, with five goals and 17 assists in 61 games for Anaheim this season. The Bruins were among several teams rumored to be interested in Lindholm.

Lindholm is on the final year of a six-year, $31.5 million contract, but judging by what the Bruins gave up to acquire the nine-year veteran, it's possible they try to sign him to an extension rather than just bringing him on as a rental.

When the #bruins tried to acquire Ben Chiarot earlier this week they wanted to negotiate an extension with the pending UFA. Wouldn't be surprised if they did that with Hamphus Lindholm once this trade goes through. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 19, 2022

Boston is all but locked into a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The B's have been playing very well of late -- 7-2-1 in their last 10 games -- and Lindholm's addition could give them more momentum as they aim to make another Stanley Cup run with a veteran core led by Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.