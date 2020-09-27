NHL Rumors: Bruins could trade Torey Krug's rights to one of these four teams

Report: B's could trade Krug's rights to one of these four teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's looking more and more likely Torey Krug won't return to the Boston Bruins next season.

So, where will the star defenseman land in free agency?

Barstool Sports' Real Admiral provided some insight into the market for Krug on Sunday, listing four teams -- the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and Detroit Red Wings -- as potential suitors to trade for Krug's negotiating rights.

Look for the Bruins to trade Torey Krug's rights tomorrow to a team looking for exclusive negotiations before UFA opens on 10/9. Colorado, Florida, Vegas, and Detroit are among the suitors. — Rear Admiral (@RearAdBsBlog) September 27, 2020

Krug grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, and it appears the Red Wings are considering signing the hometown kid.

Trading for Krug's negotiating rights doesn't guarantee a team will sign him, but it would give that club exclusive rights to work out a deal with the defenseman before unrestricted free agency begins Oct. 9.

Krug said earlier this month he's not interested in taking a hometown discount and should command a significant raise after playing out the four-year, $21 million contract he signed in 2016.

The 29-year-old is one of the most talented defensemen on the free agent market and would be a great addition for any club with cap space to spend.

Given the Bruins' current cap situation, though, it's unlikely Boston will offer Krug a deal he's open to taking.