NHL Rumors: Bruins among teams interested in signing Mike Hoffman

Report: B's among teams interested in signing Mike Hoffman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Are the Boston Bruins finally on the verge of making a splash on the free-agent market?

According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, the B's are among the teams most interested in signing free-agent winger Mike Hoffman. Seravalli says Hoffman is open to a one-year contract but isn't budging from his salary range of between $5.5 million and $6.5 million.

"He can be had on that one-year deal and the teams that are most interested at this point in the No. 5 free agent available on our board this year would be the Boston Bruins, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators," Seravelli said in the latest Insider Trading segment. "But other teams like the Habs, like the Canucks, could be in the mix if they're able to move pieces."

Hoffman has been one of the more consistent goal scorers in the NHL over the last six seasons. The 30-year-old notched 29 goals and 20 assists in 69 games during the 2019-20 campaign with the Florida Panthers.

Don Sweeney and the Bruins have been quiet so far in free agency. To this point, their only two moves have been signing winger Craig Smith and re-signing defenseman Kevan Miller.

Meanwhile, Taylor Hall signed with the Buffalo Sabres on a team-friendly deal, Erik Gustafsson did the same with the Philadelphia Flyers, and Tyler Toffoli inked a four-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Will Sweeney finally give B's fans something to talk about by bringing in Hoffman? We'll just have to keep on waiting to find out.