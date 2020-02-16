Lightning trade for potential Bruins trade target, Devils forward Blake Coleman

The Boston Bruins appear to be looking to make a big splash before the NHL trade deadline.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Sunday the B's are among the many teams showing interest in New Jersey Devils winger Blake Coleman.

Boston also among the many teams with interest. https://t.co/USretaxUW1 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 16, 2020

Coleman would be a tremendous addition to a Bruins team that currently leads the NHL in points with 84. The 28-year-old has 21 goals and 10 assists through 57 games.

NBC Sports Boston's own Joe Haggerty noted Coleman as a potential fit for Boston along with fellow Devils forwards Kyle Palmieri and Miles Wood:

A deal for Palmieri is probably a bit lower in terms of probability than others like Kreider or Toffoli, and there are other players of interest on the New Jersey roster as well like Blake Coleman and Miles Wood who could be decent fits for the Bruins. The 24-year-old Wood is having a down year with just 10 goals and 19 points in 54 games with a minus-14 rating, but he's a big, physical player with speed whom the Bruins have been intrigued by over the years. The 28-year-old Coleman is another forward who plays with bite and is in the midst of a career year while leading the Devils with 21 goals this season, and is on pace for 32 goals and 50 points while seeming to always play well against the Bruins. Wood is signed for two more years at $2.75 million while still an RFA at the end of his current contract, and Coleman is signed for one more year at $1.8 million before he hits unrestricted free agency.

Though the Bruins could've benefitted from Coleman joining the team, he is reportedly being shipped to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Nolan Foote and a first-round pick, according to the Devils.

TRADE ALERT: The #NJDevils have acquired Nolan Foote and a first-round pick from Tampa Bay, in exchange for Blake Coleman.https://t.co/SjslAGr1Bg — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 17, 2020

The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 24.

