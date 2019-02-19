NHL rumors: Bruins among teams "believed to be interested" in Wayne Simmonds originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins are on a 10-game point streak and have won five consecutive games, leading many people to believe this team is a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.

The B's have a solid roster from top to bottom, but adding a little more scoring punch -- particularly with leading goal scorer David Pastrnak out of the lineup with a thumb injury -- would be a smart play by general manager Don Sweeney ahead of the Feb. 25 NHL trade deadline.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One player who could be on the move is Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds, and according to TSN's Frank Seravalli, the Bruins are among the teams "believed to be interested."

The Tampa Bay Lightning, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins are believed to be interested. The Scarborough, Ont., native would also be a prime fit with the hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, though GM Kyle Dubas is on record as not being wild about rental additions.

Simmonds is 30 years old and plays a physical style of hockey. It's the kind Bruins fans love, but it also is one that prevents players from aging gracefully. He's eligible to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, so he'd only be a rental for the Bruins unless they had any interest in re-signing him.

He's not having a particularly good season offensively. Simmons has tallied 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) in 59 games, and his scoring total is likely to decrease for the third consecutive season. The 46 points he posted last season were his lowest total in a non-lockout campaign since 2011.

Story continues

The Bruins would be smart to look elsewhere for scoring depth on the wings. Boston's best assets should be saved for a legitimate top-six forward who could take some of the offensive burden away from Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron in the playoffs.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.