NHL Rumors: Are Bruins among Taylor Hall's two 'most likely' destinations?

The Boston Bruins' odds of landing Taylor Hall appear to have increased by process of elimination.

The Colorado Avalanche, one of the teams with rumored interest in Hall, won't sign the veteran winger in free agency, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reported Sunday.

Dater also added this note that will raise Bruins fans' eyebrows:

"The Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins are the two most likely teams on Hall’s shortlist."

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Friday afternoon that about 25 teams have called to check on Hall, who won the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2018.

The Bruins and Predators were among those teams, and according to Dater, they've emerged as front-runners in the Hall sweepstakes.

Boston just signed a former Predator in veteran right winger Craig Smith. The Bruins still have cap space after letting Torey Krug walk in free agency, however, and signing a player of Hall's caliber could put them back in the Stanley Cup conversation for 2021.

Hall earned $6 million per year on his previous contract, so he wouldn't come cheap. The 28-year-old also has seen his production dip recently and hasn't topped 20 goals since his Hart Trophy campaign in 2018.

The Bruins have been active in free agency, though, and it appears they're seriously considering signing the five-time All-Star.