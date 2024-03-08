NHL rumors: Bruins acquire Pat Maroon from Wild before trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins have made their first move ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.

They acquired veteran forward Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a conditional draft pick, per The Athletic's Michael Russo. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports the pick is a conditional 2026 sixth-round selection.

Maroon brings much-needed size (6-foot-3, 234 pounds) and toughness to the Bruins' fourth line.

He's one of those classic veterans teams want to add before the trade deadline, not only because of the physicality he brings to the ice, but his playoff experience as well. Maroon has won three Stanley Cup rings -- one with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and two with the Tampa Bay Lighting in 2020 and 2021.

When will Maroon make his Bruins debut? It might be a few weeks.

"Maroon underwent back surgery in early February and just recently started skating lightly," Russo reported. "It’s believed he’ll be ready to debut for Boston near the end of this month."

The Bruins could still use another left-shot defenseman, but time is running out before the trade deadline hits.