NHL Rumor Roundup: Trade rumblings for Laine, Fleury; Taylor Hall free agency

With the NHL offseason underway we will take a daily look at some of the rumors around the NHL. Patrik Laine and Marc-Andre Fleury rank among NHL trade rumors, while Taylor Hall talk crops up heading into the “Free Agent Frenzy.”

Back on Tuesday, PHT looked at Henrik Lundqvist‘s possible next destination, Steven Stamkos rumbling into the NHL trade rumor mill, and more. Meanwhile, Monday’s roundup featured Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Torey Krug.

Jets ponder tricky proposition of trading Patrik Laine?

If you were expecting the Patrik Laine trade rumors to die down with free agency approaching, you’re out of luck. Most of us will look on with fascination at the possibility of the Jets trading Laine, though.

On Tuesday night, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the Jets are “trying” to do so, although such matters could be “complicated.”

TSN’s Frank Seravalli provided further details, and they’re intriguing.

Being that the Jets want to trade Laine while improving in other areas, the return is important. Seravalli reports that the Flyers rank among top candidates (lately?), in part because they’d be willing to part with a defenseman to make it happen. Seravalli also reports that the Flyers aren’t interested in pursuing Alex Pietrangelo, even after Matt Niskanen‘s looming retirement takes money off their books.

Both from a trade and just a player perspective, Patrik Laine presents a tricky value proposition. On one hand, he’s just 22, and has already shown a knack for scoring. On the other hand, his overall value is up for debate thanks in part to shabby defense, and he’ll need a new contract after his $6.75M cap hit expires after 2020-21.

A potential Laine trade partner must consider how much it will cost to land the winger, and also how much an extension/next contract will cost. Hence, as Friedman notes, it could be “complicated.”

Taylor Hall free agent market rumblings

By trading Nick Bonino and saving money with buyouts, the Predators could be in the Taylor Hall free agent mix. But it doesn’t seem like they’ll be the only bidders.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun went into detail on Taylor Hall free agent possibilities on Wednesday (sub required). According to LeBrun:

Despite clearing space, the Predators’ pitch may not be to “outbid” other free agent suitors for Taylor Hall. Instead, LeBrun believes Nashville will sell “fit” and the allure of their market.

The Predators rank among teams who might try to sell Hall on a short-term deal.

That’s where the Blue Jackets might come in. By way of Aaron Portzline, LeBrun believes that Columbus may be best suited to dangle a long-term deal for Taylor Hall.

LeBrun indicates that Hall may prefer a bunch of Zoom meetings to discuss his free agent options with teams. If that happens, it might take a while for Hall to make his decision. Considering these circumstances, it would be tough to blame Hall for practicing due diligence.

(His head must be spinning right now.)

