NHL Rumor Roundup: Rask doesn’t want trade; More players hit free agency

With the NHL offseason underway we will take a daily look at some of the trade/free agent rumors around the NHL.

Need to catch up on NHL trade and free agent rumors this week?

Big names flew around on Wednesday, from Patrik Laine trade rumors to Taylor Hall free agent talk.

Back on Tuesday, PHT looked at Henrik Lundqvist‘s possible next destination, Steven Stamkos rumbling into the NHL trade rumor mill, and more. Meanwhile, Monday’s roundup featured Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Torey Krug.

Rask hopes Bruins don’t trade him

In most of these roundups, you’ll hear about teams wanting to trade players, and what it would take for certain people to waive no-trade clauses. While Tuukka Rask lacks such a clause, he wants to stick with the Bruins. Ideally, up until he retires.

“I think [Bruins GM Don] Sweeney came out and said that’s not going to happen,” Rask told the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy. “I don’t want to play for anybody else but the Bruins.”

Of course, there are approximately five bajillion examples of sports teams insisting they won’t trade a player before doing so. And Rask’s lack of an NTC leaves the door open.

Being that Rask is 33 and carries a $7M cap hit, the Bruins might view a robust goalie free agent market as a chance to improve elsewhere and save money in net. All of that said, Rask + Jaroslav Halak has been a fantastic duo for the Bruins. Trading Rask might boil down to the Bruins overthinking things, as even a deep goalie market is unlikely to provide an upgrade.

Rask finished as a Vezina finalist with a .929 save percentage last season, and sports an outstanding .922 save percentage for his career. Rask left the playoff bubble for family reasons.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson situation challenging for Bruins, Canucks

OEL gave the Coyotes a Friday afternoon deadline to trade him, and the pickings are slim between the Canucks and Bruins.

Generally speaking, insiders have bounced back and forth regarding whether the Canucks or Bruins were more likely to trade for Ekman-Larsson. In the latest update, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that the Bruins currently find the Coyotes asking price too high for OEL.

Considering the challenges both the Bruins and Canucks face, and the well-publicized financial constraints for the Coyotes, it’s not surprising that Arizona’s having trouble asking for the moon.

If they can’t stomach getting a weak trade return for Ekman-Larsson, maybe they should focus on saving money elsewhere? Tough situation, yet that’s why it’s dangerous to assume that you can muscle a player into waiving a no-trade clause.

Scroll for more NHL trade rumors, and free agent rumblings.

NHL Free Agent News

View photos NHL Free Agency More

ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL free agency tracker ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL Offseason Trade Tracker Canadiens sign Josh Anderson to massive 7-year, $38.5 million contract

View photos NHL trades More