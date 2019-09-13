NHL rule changes have you confused? We break them down
With a new NHL season comes new rules.
From the coach's challenge to players losing their helmet and referee reviews, rule changes were implemented this offseason.
So what might you see at a Flyers game this season?
NBC Sports Philadelphia's Taryn Hatcher breaks it all down in the video above.
