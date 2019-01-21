NHL roundup: Toews notches hat trick as Blackhawks crush Capitals

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks Jan 12, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) advances the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) in the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Toews finished with three goals and two assists while Patrick Kane added two goals and two assists as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-5 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon.

The Blackhawks scored four goals in the first 23 minutes and then added four more in the third period while slumping Washington twice sliced the lead to one. The Capitals have dropped five in a row, the first time that's happened since early in the 2014-15 season.

Washington simply couldn't stop Toews (five points) and Kane (four) as Chicago finished with at least three goals in two of the three periods.

The Capitals have fallen out of first place in the Metropolitan Division during their skid. Coach Todd Reirden tried to get the offense going by shaking up his lines, including dropping top-line center Evgeny Kuznetsov to the third line, but the defense couldn't hold on.

Islanders 3, Ducks 0

Robin Lehner recorded 19 saves as surging New York notched its second straight shutout with a win over visiting Anaheim.

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice in the first period for the Islanders, who have won five straight and 15 of 18 to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division. It was the sixth career two-goal game for Clutterbuck and his first since Jan. 4, 2018.

Leo Komarov scored in the final minute of the second period for the Islanders.

Canucks 3, Red Wings 2

Elias Pettersson scored a goal and added an assist in his first game back from a knee injury as host Vancouver came back to beat Detroit.

Antoine Roussel scored the winning goal at 13:13 of the third period as he tipped in Jake Virtanen's pass into the middle. That came less than six minutes after Bo Horvat tied the game at 2-2.

The Canucks earned their second straight win while handing the Red Wings their second consecutive loss. Frans Nielsen and Thomas Vanek each had a goal and an assist for Detroit.

Coyotes 4, Maple Leafs 2

Vinnie Hinostroza scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as visiting Arizona defeated Toronto.

It was the fifth goal this season for Hinostroza, who had not scored since Nov. 11, a 21-game drought. Mario Kempe, Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Coyotes, who have won five of their past seven games. Derek Stepan added two assists.

Travis Dermott and John Tavares scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost seven of their past 10 games and six of seven at home.

Hurricanes 7, Oilers 4

Nino Niederreiter scored two first-period goals in just his second game with Carolina in a victory against host Edmonton.

Niederreiter joined the Hurricanes last week in a trade with the Minnesota Wild. He made his Carolina debut in Friday night's home loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Lucas Wallmark also had two goals for Carolina. Andrei Svechnikov, Brock McGinn and Jordan Martinook had the other goals for the Hurricanes.

