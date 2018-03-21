NHL roundup: Shootout win ends Wings' 10-game skid

Dylan Larkin notched his first multi-goal game of the season, and the Detroit Red Wings ended a 10-game losing streak with a 5-4 shootout victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Egveny Svechnikov scored his first career goal and Luke Glendening added a goal for the Red Wings. Detroit, 0-9-1 in the previous 10 games, broke its longest drought since losing 14 straight from Feb. 24-March 25, 1982.

Frans Nielsen scored the only goal in the shootout. Jimmy Howard stopped all three Flyers attempts in the shootout after making 27 saves in regulation and overtime.

Sean Couturier, Matt Read, Shayne Gostisbehere and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia. Claude Giroux recorded two assists.

Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3

Alex Killorn scored the winner midway through the third period, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves as Tampa Bay scored four unanswered goals -- three in the third period -- to beat visiting Toronto.

Vasilevskiy won for the 41st time this season, a Lightning record. Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh and Nikita Kucherov scored in the comeback.

James van Riemsdyk scored twice and Zach Hyman added a goal for the Maple Leafs.

Sharks 6, Devils 2

Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist, and Brent Burns furnished three helpers as San Jose hammered visiting New Jersey.

Eric Fehr, Joe Pavelski, Jannik Hansen, Logan Couture and Mikkel Boedker also scored for the Sharks, who posted their fifth consecutive win. Brenden Dillon supplied two helpers and extended his points streak to five games.

San Jose goaltender Martin Jones made 26 saves on 28 shots for his 26th victory of the season. Devils starting netminder Cory Schneider blocked 10 of 14 shots in 30:31 during his first start after four games as a backup. Keith Kinkaid replaced him, finishing with nine saves on 11 shots.

Golden Knights 4, Canucks 1

Vegas rolled past visiting Vancouver despite losing goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to an apparent injury.

Jonathan Marchessault, Cody Eakin, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Tatar scored goals for Vegas, which improved to 26-9-2 at home. Malcolm Subban and Fleury combined to stop 29 shots for the Golden Knights.

Fleury, who made his 10th straight start and 21st over 22 games, left after making seven saves in the first period, one of them coming on a Brandon Sutter shot that caromed off his mask midway through the period.

Jets 2, Kings 1 (OT)

Rookie Kyle Connor scored his second goal of the night 97 seconds into overtime as Winnipeg completed a comeback to beat visiting Los Angeles.

The news wasn't all good for the Jets, though. Second-year sniper Patrik Laine, whose 43 goals on the season trail only the 44 netted by Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, left the game in the second period after he blocked a shot with his foot. The early exit led to the end of a 15-game scoring streak in which Laine collected 18 goals and 26 points.

Winnipeg goalie Eric Comrie made 16 saves and to earn a second victory in his first three NHL starts.

Panthers 7, Senators 2

Florida won its second consecutive road game, routing Ottawa to improve to 18-5-1 since Jan. 30.

Colton Sceviour, Keith Yandle, Evgenii Dadonov, Jared McCann, Frank Vatrano, Nick Bjugstad and Jamie McGinn scored for the Panthers. Florida backup goalie James Reimer earned the victory with 33 saves. He has won his past three starts while allowing a combined total of three goals.

The Senators played without star defenseman Erik Karlsson after it was announced that he and his wife lost their unborn son. Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson was chased 7:19 into the second period, having allowed four goals on just 17 shots.

Avalanche 5, Blackhawks 1

Alexander Kerfoot scored two goals, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots as Colorado won at Chicago.

Mikko Rantanen, Tyson Barrie and Erik Johnson added goals for the Avalanche, and Nathan MacKinnon notched two assists.

Brent Seabrook scored for the Blackhawks, who got 35 saves from Anton Forsberg.

Blue Jackets 5, Rangers 3

Artemi Panarin recorded his second career hat trick and added an assist as Columbus stretched its winning streak to nine games with a road victory over New York.

Alexander Wennberg and Markus Nutivarra also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Kevin Hayes scored a short-handed goal while Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals for the Rangers.

Capitals 4, Stars 3

John Carlson scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:59 left, leading host Washington past Dallas, which took its sixth straight loss.

The Capitals got a goal and two assists from Alex Ovechkin, plus a goal and an assist apiece from Carlson and T.J. Oshie. Matt Niskanen scored a goal, and Eller had two assists.

Alexander Radulov and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Tyler Seguin also scored, and John Klingberg registered two helpers.

Islanders 4, Penguins 1

Mathew Barzal's goal early in the first period provided reeling New York a lead it would never relinquish in a victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

Adam Pelech, Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Islanders, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the third time in their past 14 games (3-7-4). Christopher Gibson earned the win by recording 36 saves.

Conor Sheary scored for the Penguins. Goalie Matt Murray, who missed the previous nine games with a concussion, made 36 saves.

Oilers 7, Hurricanes 3

Leon Draisaitl scored a goal and supplied three assists as Edmonton rolled to a road win over Carolina.

Drake Caggiula, Matt Benning, Ryan Strome, Pontus Aberg, Yohann Auvitu and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers, who are 5-2-1 in their past eight games. Despite all the offense, Edmonton's scoring leader, Connor McDavid, had only two assists.

Brock McGinn, Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen produced the Carolina goals.

--Field Level Media