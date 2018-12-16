NHL roundup: Ovechkin gives Capitals shootout win

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals Dec 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) reacts after scoring a goal on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton (not pictured) in a shootout at Capital One Arena. The Capitals won 4-3 in a shootout. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Ovechkin scored in the fourth round of the shootout, and goalie Pheonix Copley then stopped a Jason Pominville shot to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 victory over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Ovechkin, in regulation, already had extended his point-scoring streak to 14 games, a career best. He has now scored goals in six consecutive contests, getting hat tricks in Washington's two previous games as the Capitals have won five straight.

The 33-year-old Ovechkin has a league-best 29 goals in 32 games. He beat Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton with a quick wrist shot in the top of the fourth round of the shootout to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead.

Copley (26 saves) then denied Pominville on a low shot to give Washington a second shootout win in two nights. The Capitals defeated Carolina 6-5 in a shootout Friday.

Predators 2, Devils 1 (SO)

Ryan Johansen scored the game-winning goal in the sixth round of the shootout as Nashville ran its home winning streak to five games with a win over New Jersey.

Predators goaltender Juuse Saros made 33 saves, including four in overtime. He also made saves on Kyle Palmieri and Nico Hischier shortly after Boyle tied the score.

Keith Kinkaid made 27 saves, but the Devils went 0-for-4 on the power play and fell to 3-5-6 in their last 14 games.

Penguins 4, Kings 3 (OT)

Phil Kessel scored a power-play goal on a one-timer from Evgeni Malkin at 3:59 of overtime as host Pittsburgh beat last-place Los Angeles.

Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, and Matt Cullen and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Penguins, who won their second in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

Jake Muzzin and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and an assist, and Matt Luff added a goal for the Kings, who are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Florida's Aleksander Barkov recorded his first career hat trick, including the overtime game-winner, to lift Florida over visiting Toronto.

Barkov roofed a backhander with 1:36 left in overtime after a steal led to a two-on-one break on Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist for Florida, which snapped a four-game losing streak.

Mitchell Marner scored twice, and John Tavares added a goal for the Maple Leafs, who scored three times in the third period to tie the score.

Ducks 2, Blue Jackets 1 (OT)

Daniel Sprong scored his second goal of the game at 1:19 of overtime to lift visiting Anaheim past Columbus.

Adam Henrique won a faceoff in the Columbus zone, and Sprong took possession of the puck at the top of the left circle. He turned into the slot and shot the puck into the net to give Anaheim its eighth win in the past nine games.

Markus Nutivaara scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves for Columbus, which dropped to 1-2-1 on its season-long six-game homestand.

Islanders 4, Red Wings 3 (SO)

Mathew Barzal scored the only goal of the shootout to lift host New York over Detroit.

Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Casey Cizikas scored in regulation for the Islanders, who are 2-0-1 in three home games at Nassau Coliseum this season. Goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 18 saves in regulation before stopping all three shots in the shootout.

Gustav Nyquist and Trevor Daley scored in the first period while Thomas Vanek forced overtime with a goal late in the third period for the Red Wings, who lost both ends of a back-to-back set.

Flames 2, Wild 1

Another strong third period for Calgary gave the visitors a win over Minnesota in a heated matchup between the two Western Conference rivals.

With the score tied in the final period, James Neal took the puck toward the corner and sent a pass that deflected off a Wild defenseman. The bounce went right to Matthew Tkachuk, who buried the partially screened shot for his 14th goal of the season with 11:15 remaining.

The win helped the Flames tie Winnipeg for first place in the Western Conference at 44 points. Calgary is 8-1-1 over its last 10 games.

Canadiens 5, Senators 2

Shea Weber's tiebreaking tally as part of a four-goal third period powered Montreal over visiting Ottawa.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Matthew Peca each finished with a goal and an assist for Montreal. Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron also scored along with Weber, whose fourth goal of the season broke a 2-all tie midway through the third.

Colin White and Mikkel Boedker scored one goal apiece for Ottawa.

Canucks 5, Flyers 1

Brock Boeser scored a goal and added an assist as host Vancouver downed Philadelphia.

The Canucks scored two goals in the first 8:09 of the game and posted their fourth win in five games. The Flyers suffered their fourth straight loss.

Chris Tanev, Loui Eriksson, Josh Leivo and Markus Granlund also scored for the Canucks, who led 3-1 after the first and 4-1 after the second period. Troy Stecher furnished two assists for the victors. Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers.

Avalanche 6, Stars 4

Gabriel Landeskog scored on a blast from the right point with 3:20 to play for his second goal of the game, and Mikko Rantanan tallied twice on the power play as Colorado skated past Dallas in Denver to snap a three-game losing streak.

Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and an empty-net goal with 1:23 remaining for Colorado.

Rantanen's first goal extended his point streak to 14 straight games. He has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) during the streak.

