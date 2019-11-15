NHL roundup: Lightning pummel Rangers with 9 goals

Nikita Kucherov collected a goal and three assists, while Steven Stamkos and Yanni Gourde each scored a power-play goal and added two assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning returned home from Sweden and rolled to a 9-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

The Lightning won their third straight and impressively followed up consecutive wins over the Buffalo Sabres in Stockholm by going 5-for-8 on the power play. They tied a team record by scoring nine goals for the second time in team history and also outshot the Rangers 45-23.

Tampa Bay saw 14 players get at least one point and six players register multi-point games, including Victor Hedman, who had three assists, and Alex Killorn, who scored twice (both on the power play) and had an assist.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves. He recorded his 131st career win, tying Ben Bishop for the most in team history. Chris Kreider scored in the first period, and Filip Chytil tallied twice in the third for the Rangers.

Oilers 6, Avalanche 2

Captain Connor McDavid recorded his second hat trick in three games to highlight his six-point performance, a career-high, as host Edmonton skated past Colorado. McDavid's sixth career hat trick came two games after he scored three times in Edmonton's 6-2 win at Anaheim.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied twice, Zack Kassian scored in his third straight game, and Mike Smith made 31 saves as the Oilers improved to 7-2-1 at home this season.

Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl had a career-high five assists to extend his point streak to 11 games, while McDavid has collected at least one point in six consecutive contests. Andre Burakovsky scored both of the Avalanche's goals.

Sharks 5, Ducks 3

Brent Burns and Evander Kane scored third-period goals as San Jose rallied past host Anaheim to extend its winning streak to five games.

Tomas Hertl added two goals for the Sharks, who had lost five in a row before going on their winning streak. Logan Couture sealed the victory with a goal in the final minute.

Rickard Rakell, Jakob Silfverberg and Max Jones scored goals for the Ducks, who lost their fifth consecutive game, all at home. The Ducks went 2-3-2 on a season-long seven-game homestand.

Jets 4, Panthers 3

Center Mark Scheifele had the go-ahead, third-period goal and added two assists, leading Winnipeg past Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

Scheifele, who leads Winnipeg with 20 points, was supported by Patrik Laine, who had three assists. Josh Morrissey, Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets.

Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit had 34 saves as the Jets started their four-game road trip in successful fashion.

Hurricanes 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Dougie Hamilton scored midway through overtime as Carolina recovered after surrendering a two-goal lead to win at Buffalo.

Hamilton, a defenseman, is tied for the team lead with nine goals. He was set up by Martin Necas' rush into the zone with the puck before ending the game at the 2:28 mark.

Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes. Teravainen and Svechnikov both assisted on two goals while Hamilton and Aho added one assist apiece.

Wild 3, Coyotes 2

Jordan Greenway notched the game-winning goal in the third period as Minnesota defeated Arizona for the second time in six days, this time at home.

Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek won a faceoff, and Jonas Brodin's blast from near the blue line caromed off Coyotes defenseman Aaron Ness and then Greenway for the latter's first goal at 12:11.

Zach Parise notched a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala scored and Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 shots for the Wild, who won 4-3 in Arizona on Saturday.

Stars 4, Canucks 2

Tyler Seguin had a goal and an assist as Dallas extended its points streak to seven games at the expense of host Vancouver.

Justin Dowling, Blake Comeau and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Stars, who are 6-0-1 over their past seven games and 9-1-1 after opening the season 1-7-1. Joe Pavelski notched two assists, and goaltender Anton Khudobin made 32 saves to improve to 4-0-2 in his career against Vancouver.

Jake Virtanen and Troy Stecher scored for the Canucks, who dropped to 1-4-1 in their past six games. Goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 of 29 shots.

Kings 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)

Alex Iafallo was the overtime hero as host Los Angeles tied the game against Detroit late in regulation and then claimed victory 23 seconds into the extra period.

On the winning goal, Drew Doughty's shot went off the glass but rebounded to Iafallo at the doorstep, and he had a tap-in tally. Jonathan Quick made 19 saves for the Kings, who have won two straight games.

Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe also scored for Los Angeles, while Tyler Bertuzzi netted both goals for Detroit, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots.

--Field Level Media