NHL Roundup: Canadiens defeat Flyers to avoid elimination

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports NHL editors Arun Srinivasan and Kyle Cantlon keep you posted on the key storylines, highlights, major injuries and everything else you need to know from Wednesday’s Stanley Cup playoffs slate.





Canadiens avoid elimination with victory over Flyers

View photos Nick Suzuki helped keep the Montreal Canadiens' season alive with a Game 5 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) More

Elimination Wednesday took down three teams before the Montreal Canadiens rallied to fight another day, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 in Wednesday’s Game 5.

Joel Armia scored two goals for the Canadiens, while Jakub Voracek added a pair of his own for the Flyers before Brendan Gallagher notched his first goal of the series, giving the Canadiens a 3-2 lead entering the third period.

Joel Farabee tied the game up at 3-3, but 22 seconds later Montreal’s Nick Suzuki notched the game-winning goal.

Carter Hart — who had a rough outing after posting two consecutive shutouts — dropped to the ice early, giving Suzuki ample space to navigate around him for an easy goal.

Nick Suzuki scored the winner 22 seconds after Philadelphia pulled even as the @CanadiensMTL forced Game 6 in their First Round series. #NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/59WZtw90By — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 20, 2020

Suzuki joined some select company with his goal, as the Canadiens look to continue their season on Friday.

21-year-old Nick Suzuki is the youngest #GoHabsGo player to score a Game-Winning Goal when facing elimination since Shayne Corson in Game 7 of the 1987 Adams Div. Final vs the Nordiques — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) August 20, 2020



Kotkaniemi ejected from Game 5 vs. Flyers

In what’s proving to be a controversial decision, Montreal Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi was ejected from Game 5 against the Philadelphia Flyers for boarding Travis Sanheim.

The 2018 third-overall pick was tossed after the referees reviewed the play.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi assessed a major penalty and game misconduct after a review by the referees.



Pivotal moment in Game 5. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 20, 2020

Kotkaniemi appeared to leave his feet, hitting Sanheim after he released the puck.

Here is the play in question:

Kotkaniemi gets a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding Sanheim pic.twitter.com/Tjg4m73cOL — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) August 20, 2020

While the merits of the hit itself are worthy of discussion, the application of the rule is what many journalists, neutrals and, of course, Canadiens fans, are incensed about.

Kadri, MacKinnon dominate as Avalanche extinguish Coyotes

View photos Nathan MacKinnon proved to be unstoppable as the Colorado Avalanche eliminated the Arizona Coyotes. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images) More

This one was truly a gentleman’s sweep, as the Colorado Avalanche routed the Arizona Coyotes 7-1, a scoreline that accurately reflects how lopsided this series was.

All of the Avalanche’s lines were rolling but Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon put their stamps on this game and the Coyotes had no answer for either of them in Game 5.

Kadri continued his tear, opening the scoring on a power play goal where he parked in front of the Coyotes’ net and quickly tucked one in past Darcy Kuemper. Colorado ran this set during its power play throughout the series and Arizona never adjusted accordingly.

Naz is on some kind of heater rnpic.twitter.com/ZzRmeE70cE — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) August 19, 2020

Samuel Girard added another power play marker before Kadri scored his second goal of the contest, bearing down on Kuemper uncontested. A picture is worth a thousand words:

this masterful telestrator work on the the Avs broadcast is killing me pic.twitter.com/HUdhD4AR3N — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) August 19, 2020

Story continues