NHL roundup: Lightning blank Bruins, tie for first

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves for his eighth shutout of the season as the Tampa Bay Lightning blanked Boston 4-0 on Tuesday night and pulled into a tie with the Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Lightning set a franchise single-season points record (110). The Bruins failed to earn at least a point for the first time in 10 games.

Vasilevskiy registered his 43rd win of the season. Brayden Point, Victor Hedman, Chris Kunitz and J.T. Miller scored for Tampa Bay, while Ryan Callahan and Braydon Coburn each registered two assists.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 32 of 36 shots.

Panthers 2, Predators 1

Jonathan Huberdeau and Colton Sceviour scored, and Roberto Luongo made 45 saves as Florida kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a win over visiting Nashville.

Nashville's Filip Forsberg appeared to score with 0.3 seconds left in the third period, but, upon review, the goal was wiped out for interference, giving Florida the win.

The Panthers, who have 90 points, are competing for the final wild-card playoff berth in the Eastern Conference. They trail the Philadelphia Flyers, who lost on Monday, by four points. The Flyers have just two games remaining. The Panthers have three to go.

Jets 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)

Rookie Kyle Connor's 30th goal was the overtime winner, and goalie Steve Mason was victorious in his first game in nearly a month as Winnipeg earned a win over host Montreal.

The Jets recovered after blowing 3-0 and 4-3 leads. Connor, who finished with three points, was in the slot when he took the pass and buried a shot past Canadiens goalie Carey Price exactly three minutes into overtime to the disappointment of the Bell Centre crowd.

Price played his 557th game for the Canadiens, which surpassed the legendary Jacques Plante for the most by a goalie in franchise history. He stopped 27 shots in the loss.

Blue Jackets 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)

Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois scored at the 2:55 mark of overtime, and Columbus rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat visiting Detroit.

The Blue Jackets are tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins, one point ahead of the New Jersey Devils and two points in front of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Cam Atkinson scored a pair of power-play goals and Artemi Panarin supplied a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets. Panarin's three points gave him 80 for the season, a club record. Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals for the Red Wings, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

Islanders 5, Flyers 4

Mathew Barzal's second goal of the game with 6:28 remaining in the third period sent host New York past Philadelphia after a wild third period.

Barzal's tally, his 22nd of the season, halted a stretch of three unanswered goals from the Flyers, who trailed 4-1 entering the third. John Tavares scored twice and Anthony Beauvillier each added a goal for the Islanders, who had dropped 16 of their last 19 games.

Nolan Patrick netted a pair of third-period goals and both Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux scored for Philadelphia, which would clinch an Eastern Conference playoff berth with three points in its final two games.

Devils 5, Rangers 2

Taylor Hall scored two goals, including one on a penalty shot, and had two assists, and Will Butcher also scored twice as New Jersey moved a step closer to clinching a Stanley Cup playoff berth with a victory over visiting New York.

Trevor Zajac added a goal and assist for New Jersey, which reduced its magic number to two points in the race for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. Keith Kinkaid made 22 saves as the Devils improved to 6-0-1 in their past seven games. Hall has six goals in the past four games.

Ryan Spooner and Kevin Hayes scored for the Rangers, who fell to 2-5-2 in their past nine games.

Coyotes 4, Flames 1

Kevin Connauton collected a goal and an assist, and Antti Raanta stopped 42 shots as Arizona won at Calgary.

The Coyotes have won four of their last five, while the Flames have dropped eight of nine games.

Richard Panik, Christian Fischer and Dylan Strome added goals for the Coyotes. Nick Shore scored for the Flames, who got 17 saves from Jon Gillies.

--Field Level Media