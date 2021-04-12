NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury gets 66th career shutout

4 min read
1 / 3

NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights
Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and moved into a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time wins with his 484th career victory as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Tomas Nosek scored the winner midway through the third period for Vegas, which completed its eighth sweep of a two-game series this season.

Fleury, who had to make just four saves in both the second and third periods, also moved into a tie for 15th place on the NHL's all-time shutout list with Patrick Roy with 66th career shutout. The 14 shots allowed were a franchise-record low for Vegas.

Adin Hill finished with 28 saves in his 10th consecutive start for Arizona.

Sabers 5, Flyers 3

Sam Reinhart and four other players scored one goal apiece as visiting Buffalo rallied past Philadelphia.

The Sabres' other goals came from Arttu Ruotsalainen, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Asplund and Casey Mittelstadt. Asplund's third-period tally proved to be the game-winner. Jacob Bryson added two assists for the Sabres and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 40 saves for Buffalo, which overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second period.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Joel Farabee each had one goal and one assist and Oskar Lindblom added one goal for the Flyers. Goaltender Carter Hart stopped 26 shots.

Penguins 5, Devils 2

Jake Guentzel registered his fifth career hat trick and Colton Sceviour scored twice to help visiting Pittsburgh win its third straight game, defeating New Jersey.

Bryan Rust and Mike Matheson each had two assists for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 28 of 30 New Jersey shots.

Miles Wood and P.K. Subban scored for New Jersey, which has lost three of four. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

Predators 3, Stars 2 (SO)

Ryan Johansen scored the lone goal of the shootout, and Nashville outlasted visiting Dallas.

Opening the shootout, Johansen took his time getting to the net, then drilled the puck past Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin. Teammate Juuse Saros (24 saves) did his job in the shootout, and the Predators, who own the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division, also got goals from Ryan Ellis and Yakov Trenin to win for the 12th time in 15 games.

Roope Hintz had a goal with an assist and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak also scored for the Stars, who were trying for a third straight victory. Khudobin made 18 saves for Dallas, which is 2-11 in games decided past regulation, sits sixth in the Central and six points behind the Predators.

Avalanche 4, Ducks 1

Gabriel Landeskog collected one goal and two assists to reach 500 career points and carry league-leading Colorado to a road victory over Anaheim.

Andre Burakovsky, Ryan Graves and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, while goaltender Jonas Johansson made 24 saves. The Avalanche, who finished the season series against Anaheim with a 6-1-1 mark, are riding a 15-1-2 run.

Jamie Drysdale scored for Anaheim, while John Gibson stopped 33 shots for the Ducks, who sit last in the West Division and have just one win in their last six games (1-4-1).

Islanders 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Defenseman Ryan Pulock scored at 1:13 of overtime and the host Islanders edged the rival Rangers in Uniondale, N.Y.

Pulock's goal helped the Islanders improve to 18-2-2 at home two nights after absorbing a 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the first period but the Islanders blew a 2-0 lead for the second time in three games.

Capitals 8, Bruins 1

T.J. Oshie, Lars Eller and Conor Sheary each scored two goals as visiting Washington rolled to a blowout victory over Boston.

Oshie also added an assist. Goalie Vitek Vanecek turned in another strong performance, making 34 saves as the Capitals remained tied with the Islanders for first place in the East. New York scored an overtime victory against the Rangers.

The Bruins were hoping that goalie Tuukka Rask might make it back, but Dan Vladar stepped in. He made 25 saves but was constantly under fire.

--Field Level Media

