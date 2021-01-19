NHL roundup: Isles earn late 1-0 win over Bruins

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 4:09 remaining in the game and Semyon Varlamov recorded his second shutout of the season to lift the New York Islanders to a 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday at Uniondale, N.Y.

Varlamov made 27 saves in his return after being injured in warmups prior to the team's 5-0 setback against the New York Rangers on Saturday. He stopped all 24 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Rangers in the season opener on Thursday.

Locked in a defensive struggle, New York made the most of a fortunate carom to deliver the game's lone goal late in the third period. Defenseman Adam Pelech's blast from the point caromed off the blade of the stick of Boston captain Patrice Bergeron, and Pageau alertly batted the puck out of the air and over the right shoulder of Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Rask finished with 16 saves for the Bruins, who are now 9-1-1 in their past 11 encounters with the Islanders.

Blues 5, Sharks 4

Jordan Kyrou scored his second game-winning goal of the season, the tiebreaking tally in the third period, as St. Louis outgunned visiting San Jose.

Kyrou added an assist in the see-saw game. Justin Faulk scored twice, Brayden Schenn and Mike Hoffman scored once and Colton Parayko earned two assists for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves to earn the victory.

Logan Couture scored twice and added an assist for the Sharks. Brent Burns (goal, two assists), Kevin Labanc (goal, assist) and Tomas Hertl (two assists) also had multi-point games. Devan Dubnyk stopped 28 of 33 shots in his first start for San Jose.

Ducks 1, Wild 0

Nicolas Deslauriers scored a goal early in the third period and host Anaheim earned its first victory of the season, defeating Minnesota.

Deslauriers took a feed from the right corner by Kevin Shattenkirk and scored into a wide-open goal behind Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (26 saves) at 4:09 of the final period. Deslauriers became the first Ducks player to score other than Max Comtois, who had all three Anaheim goals in the first two games.

Ducks goaltender John Gibson recorded 34 saves in his 20th career shutout. He was poised for a 1-0 shutout at Las Vegas on Saturday, but the Golden Knights scored with 1:22 remaining in regulation and won it seven seconds into overtime.

Sabers 6, Flyers 1

Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lift visiting Buffalo past Philadelphia.

Reinhart registered the 10th multi-goal effort of his career. Henri Jokiharju and Victor Olofsson added one goal each for the Sabres.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who lost for the first time after opening the season with a pair of victories over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Canadiens 3, Oilers 1

Alexander Romanov scored his first NHL goal while Shea Weber and Artturi Lehkonen each scored once to lead Montreal to a victory at Edmonton.

Devin Shore had the lone goal for the Oilers, scoring on a short-handed breakaway late in the game to spoil Jake Allen's shutout bid in the Montreal net. Allen made 25 saves while Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 shots.

The victory gave the Canadiens a sweep of their two-game set against the Oilers, as Montreal won 5-1 on Saturday.

Maple Leafs 3, Jets 1

Mitchell Marner scored two goals and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves as Toronto recorded a victory over visiting Winnipeg.

Both Marner and John Tavares scored during a lopsided second period that saw the Leafs outshoot Winnipeg by a 22-6 margin. Nine of those shots came during a power-play chance that resulted in the game's first goal.

Kyle Connor scored just 34 seconds after Marner's goal, giving the Jets renewed life at the end of an otherwise disastrous period. Winnipeg pressed for the equalizer during the third period but couldn't capitalize on either of two power plays in the final 20 minutes. The Jets went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Blue Jackets 3, Red Wings 2

Alexandre Texier scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, and Columbus notched its first win by edging host Detroit.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Columbus, which lost its first two games against Nashville. Joonas Korpisalo made 35 saves.

Bobby Ryan scored twice for the Red Wings while Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

Hurricanes 4, Predators 2

Vincent Trocheck, Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter scored third-period goals as Carolina defeated host Nashville, handing the Predators their first loss in three games this season.

Goalie James Reimer made his first appearance of the season for the Hurricanes, stopping 31 shots. Aho, Trocheck and Andrei Svechnikov each provided a goal and two assists for Carolina. Svechnikov has three goals across the team's first three games.

Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson scored for the Predators, who have dropped eight of their past nine meetings with Carolina, going 1-6-2. Arvidsson also had an assist. Goalie Pekka Rinne made 20 stops for Nashville.

Flames 5, Canucks 2

Johnny Gaudreau collected one goal and one assist to lead Calgary to a home victory over Vancouver.

Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm, Mark Giordano and Rasmus Andersoon also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots for the Flames, who were dominated in the first period but flipped the script the rest of the way en route to a second consecutive victory over the Canucks.

Vancouver goals by Jake Virtanen, past the midway point of the first period, and Tyler Myers, while his team was short-handed late in the third period, bookended the bulk of Calgary's offensive attack. Both of the Canucks' tallies came after the shot ricocheted off a Flames defender. Vancouver's Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots.

Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 2

Reilly Smith scored two goals to highlight Vegas' three-goal third period as the Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Arizona in Las Vegas.

Robin Lehner made 30 saves to help the Golden Knights win their third consecutive game to start the season. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, who have outscored their opponents 7-0 in the third period this season.

Tyler Pitlick and Nick Schmaltz scored for Arizona while Darcy Kuemper finished with 24 saves.

--Field Level Media