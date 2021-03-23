NHL roundup: Four-goal burst powers Knights past Blues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Vegas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mark Stone had two goals and an assist and William Karlsson had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored four times in the third period to hand the St. Louis Blues a 5-1 loss on Monday night in Las Vegas.

Jonathan Marchessault added a goal and an assist and Keegan Kolesar also scored for Vegas, which remained three points ahead of second-place Colorado in the West Division. The Golden Knights begin a two-game series with the Avalanche on Thursday night in Denver.

Robin Lehner, making just his second start since Feb. 7 after recovering from a concussion, stopped 15 of 16 shots to improve to 5-1-1 this season.

Vince Dunn scored for St. Louis, which had a two-game winning streak snapped and fell for just the sixth time in 18 road games this season (12-4-2). Jordan Binnington finished with 30 saves.

Islanders 2, Flyers 1 (OT)

Anthony Beauvillier scored at 3:41 of overtime to lift New York to a victory at Philadelphia.

Beauvillier took advantage of a Philadelphia turnover and scored for the second straight game. Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the Islanders, who won for the 13th time in their past 16 games (13-2-1). New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves and won his eighth straight start.

Oskar Lindblom scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who have dropped three of four (1-2-1). Philadelphia did receive a boost with the return of Sean Couturier, who was a late scratch with a lower-body injury on Saturday.

Rangers 5, Sabres 3

Chris Kreider scored a pair of power-play goals, including the tiebreaking tally 5:47 into the third period, lifting New York past NHL-worst Buffalo, which tied a team record with its 14th consecutive loss, falling to 0-12-2 in that span.

Kreider snapped a pair of ties with his team-leading 15th and 16th goals. He scored on a deflection midway through the second period and then got the game-winner by scoring on a rebound less than two minutes after the Rangers squandered a two-goal lead.

Rasmus Asplund, Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo, which last won on Feb. 23 at New Jersey. The Sabres matched the team record for the longest losing streak set between Dec. 29, 2014-Jan. 30, 2015. Buffalo also lost goaltender Carter Hutton to a left leg injury less than three minutes in after New York's Julien Gauthier collided with him.

Jets 4, Canucks 0

Adam Lowry scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves as Winnipeg won at Vancouver. It was the first shutout of the season for Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goaltender.

Blake Wheeler and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets, who snapped a two-game losing streak, which matched their longest of the season. Winnipeg improved to 11-1-1 this season following a loss.

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko, who had gone 8-1-0 in his previous nine starts, stopped 25 of 29 shots. The Canucks had their five-game point streak snapped (4-0-1).

Wild 2, Ducks 1

Cam Talbot made 24 saves and Minnesota won its ninth straight home game by defeating Anaheim in Saint Paul, Minn.

Ryan Suter and Nick Bjugstad scored for the Wild, who avoided what would have been their first three-game losing streak of the season. Troy Terry scored and Ryan Miller had 21 saves in his sixth straight start for the Ducks, who have not won in regulation in their past 18 games, going 3-12-3 in that span.

Hurricanes 3, Blue Jackets 0

Jesper Fast collected a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho had two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 19 saves as visiting Carolina shut out Columbus. Brady Skjei and Martin Necas scored Carolina's other goals.

The 25-year-old Nedeljokvic recorded the second shutout of what has become a breakout season. With Petr Mrazek injured, Nedeljokic has received regular playing time and delivered a 7-2-2 record and .923 save percentage in 11 starts for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes ended a three-game winless streak (0-1-2). The second of the losses was in overtime to the Blue Jackets and the third was in a shootout, also against the Blue Jackets, to start the four-game series between the teams. They meet again Thursday in Columbus.

Avalanche 5, Coyotes 1

Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots, Joonas Donskoi had two goals and Colorado beat Arizona in Glendale Ariz.

Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored goals while Tyson Jost and Valeri Nichushkin had two assists each for Colorado, which has won seven straight. Grubauer got his career-high 19th victory of the season in the 200th NHL game of his career.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored and Antti Raanta had 30 saves for the Coyotes, who lost for the sixth time in their past seven games (1-4-2).

Sharks 2, Kings 1

Solid goaltending from Martin Jones helped San Jose defeat visiting Los Angeles, snapping the Sharks' four-game losing streak.

Logan Couture and Ryan Donato scored for San Jose, and Jones worked hard to keep the Sharks ahead, making 41 saves on the evening. Kevin Labanc and Evander Kane assisted on Couture's goal with John Leonard and Nikolai Knyzhov aiding Donato.

Matt Roy scored the lone goal for the Kings, who outshot the Sharks 42-23. Austin Wagner and Gabriel Vilardi assisted on Roy's goal while Jonathan Quick made 21 saves in the loss.

Senators 2, Flames 1

Chris Tierney's goal late in regulation broke the deadlock and rookie goaltender Filip Gustavsson won in his first career start to give host Ottawa a victory over Calgary.

Ryan Dzingel also scored for the Senators, who received a 35-save performance from Gustavsson. Ottawa sits last in the North Division but has won four of six meetings with the floundering Flames.

Johnny Gaudreau scored the lone goal for the Flames, who have dropped two straight games and three of four affairs. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves in the loss for Calgary, which sits ahead of only Ottawa in the division.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Badminton: Lee, Okuhara bag singles titles at All England Open

    Sixth seed Lee took control in the third game to beat the Dane 30-29 20-22 21-9 at the Birmingham event. "I'm happy, excited, sad ... Everything has come into one moment so it's hard to describe the feeling," said Lee, who knocked out world number one Kento Momota in the quarter-finals.

  • Derrick Rose back with Knicks after brutal COVID-19 battle: 'I never felt anything like that before'

    “I’ve had the flu. It was nothing like the flu. It was that times 10."

  • Steve Kerr 'angry' after comments on Kevin Durant, last season's 15-50 team taken out of context

    "But to take that comment and put it into a tweet and send it into the universe was so irresponsible and damaging, and I'm angry."

  • Andreas Kron leads Volta a Catalunya after beating Luis Leon Sanchez in stage one

    Monday March 22 — Calella to Calella, 178.4km Andreas Kron took the biggest prize of his career on Monday when he outmuscled Spanish champion Luis León Sánchez to win a sprint finish from a four-man break at the end of a hilly stage in the week-long race. UCI WorldTour 2021: Complete team-by-team guide and race calendar Kron, a first-year neo-pro with Lotto-Soudal, had previously won just one race at the Tour de Luxembourg, however the 22-year-old announced himself by beating Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), 37, while Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) was third, Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) fourth. Geraint Thomas, who is riding as part of a strong looking seven-man Ineos Grenadiers team, featuring Richard Carapaz, Richie Porte, Adam Yates, Rohan Dennis, Jonathan Castroviejo and Luke Rowe, finished safely in the bunch and will go into Tuesday's time trial on the same time as the bulk of the general classification contenders, 26sec adrift of Kron. It was less good news for Chris Froome, however, after the Israel Start-up Nation rider once again struggled, with the four-time Tour de France winner getting dropped on the day's final climb. Froome, who has previously said he hopes to win a record-equalling fifth Tour this summer, finally rolled over the line 8min 30sec down on Kron, 8min 14sec behind the general classification riders. Win a fifth Tour? On this form Froome will struggle to finish in the top 50

  • Ryan Blaney Carries Greenville-Pickens, Florence To Victory Lane At Atlanta

    Ryan Blaney’s win Sunday in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway punched his ticket for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It also carried significance for a pair of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks in South Carolina. As part of Advance Auto Parts activation with Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske […]

  • Can a former sportswriter be the breakout star of March Madness?

    From blogging on the NBA to likely playing in it, Ohio's Jason Preston has the potential to be one of the breakout stars of this NCAA men's basketball tournament.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Flagrant foul on Oklahoma allows Gonzaga bettors to barely cover

    Gonzaga needed some breaks in the final minute to cover.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: Aaron Gordon to Rockets was close but hit snag; Kings make Marvin Bagley III available

    The Kings turned down a Marvin Bagley III for Saddiq Bey trade from the Pistons, while Aaron Gordon is looking to join a contender, sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Anthony Edwards dunking over competition

    After a 42-point performance in a win over the Suns, Anthony Edwards is a serious contender for the top rookie honor.

  • Dana White blames 'mental breakdown' for Kevin Holland's inexplicable performance vs. Derek Brunson

    Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.

  • Game Recap: Bucks 140, Pacers 113

    The Bucks defeated the Pacers, 140-113. Jrue Holiday led the way for the Bucks with a season-high 28 points and 14 assists, while Khris Middleton added 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the victory. Domantas Sabonis tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pacers, while Caris LeVert added 19 points, five rebounds and five assists in the losing effort. The Bucks improve to 28-14 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 19-23.

  • In NCAA men's tournament of upsets, one favorite still looks untouchable

    The 2021 NCAA men's tournament is on pace for more upsets than ever before. And yet Gonzaga doesn't look at all vulnerable to the upheaval.

  • Europe starts World Cup qualifying amid pause for pandemic

    GENEVA (AP) The 55 national soccer teams in Europe will start World Cup qualifying this week for the 2022 tournament in Qatar even as South America and Asia pause amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 10 European qualifying groups kick off Wednesday and will play 75 games in eight days. No World Cup qualifying game in Europe has been lost to travel and quarantine restrictions.

  • Big Ten comeback: Michigan topples LSU 86-78

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) What the Big Ten needed was someone, anyone, to start playing like it came from the Big Ten. Thanks to Michigan, the conference is still part of March Madness. Longer, taller and deeper than LSU, the top-seeded Wolverines slowly wore down the Tigers.

  • UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson outworks a laughing Kevin Holland

    The UFC Vegas 22 results were colored with several spectacular knockouts, but the main event boiled down to a seasoned veteran outworking a rising contender. UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson dominates Kevin Holland with superior wrestling The UFC Vegas 22 main event started off as a fairly dominant first round for Brunson. That dominance continued throughout the fight. Brunson utilized his wrestling throughout all five rounds to maintain over 15 minutes of ground control. Regardless, it was not enough to shut Holland up. In the second round, the fight saw an interesting exchange on the feet with Holland landing significant strikes that visibly wobbled Brunson. Not long after that burst of momentum for “Trailblazer,” Brunson again secured a takedown and regained ground control. The remainder of the fight was essentially the same story. A total of five takedowns from Brunson and consistent ground control gave Holland slim opportunity to assert any offense. While Holland made a little more UFC history by becoming the first fighter in the promotion to take Brunson down, Brunson did not feed into Holland’s banter. He maintained focus for the entirety of the fight and brought home a well-deserved unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 22 results Derek Brunson defeats Kevin Holland UFC Vegas 22 results: Max Griffin lives up to his nickname with vicious KO of Song Kenan Team Alpha Male product Max “Pain” Griffin certainly proved his nickname is well-deserved by clocking Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to faceplant him at 2:20 in the first round. Both Griffin and Kenan started the fight with frequent output, trading strikes with momentum swaying back and forth. Not long after a stuffed takedown attempt from Griffin, Kenan landed a right hand along with a kick to the body before “Pain” put Kenan to sleep. In a night full of knockouts, perhaps this was the most impressive one of the evening. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results: Adrian Yanez patiently delivers 3rd-round KO against Gustavo Lopez Adiran Yanez continued to impress fans, pundits and fighters by defeating esteemed prospect Gustavo Lopez by TKO in the third round of their bantamweight scrap. The story of the fight was Yanez walking down Lopez with little concern for the threat his opponent posed on the feet, peppering him with slick boxing combinations throughout and wobbling Lopez several times in the process. Yanez remained extremely patient throughout the fight as well. Rather than chasing the finish, Yanez instead let the knockout come to him. Yanez took home the highlight-reel knockout finish in the third round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Adrian Yanez defeats Gustavo Lopez UFC Vegas 22 results: Tai Tuivasa steamrolls newcomer Harry Hunsucker Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa put on an astounding performance, delivering a rude welcome to UFC newcomer Harry Hunsucker with a vicious TKO 49 seconds into the first round. Tuivasa weathered Hunsucker’s early haymakers and quickly neutralized his lead leg with devastating leg kicks before delivering a couple of powerful right hands to knock Hunsucker down. He followed with ground and pound strikes before the fight was stopped. With this victory over a short notice opponent, Tuivasa has earned his first winning streak in the UFC since 2018. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373460023284805633?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Tai Tuivasa defeats Harry Hunsucker Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped UFC Vegas 22 Live Results UFC Vegas 22 Main Card Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell -- Canceled due to COVID-19 protocolsWelterweight Bout: Max Griffin def Song Kenan by KO (punch) at 2:20, R1Strawweight Bout: Montserrat Canejo def Cheyanne Buys by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez def Gustavo Lopez by KO (punch) at 0:27, R3Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa def Harry Hunsucker by TKO (punches) at 0:49, R1 UFC Vegas 22 Prelims Women's Bantamweight Bout: Macy Chiasson def Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson def Leonardo Santos by KO (punches) at 4:59, R3Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles def Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson def Jesse Strader by TKO (punches) at 1:58, R1Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva def JP Buys by TKO (punch) at 2:56, R2Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila vs Julija Stoliarenko -- CANCELED

  • Illinois star Kofi Cockburn latest to receive racist online comment after NCAA tournament loss

    Kofi Cockburn received a racist comment on his Instagram after Illinois was bounced from the NCAA tournament.

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • Kyrie Irving to miss Nets' next 3 games due to 'family matter'

    The Nets are now missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet for their upcoming three-game road trip.

  • The Latest: NHL postpones Oilers-Canadiens game

    The NHL has postponed Edmonton's game at Montreal after two Canadiens players were placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi became Montreal’s first players to enter the protocol since the season began on Jan. 13. The league listed 10 players in the protocol, with the Los Angeles Kings still awaiting their test results.

  • With LeBron out indefinitely, which team will step up at the NBA trade deadline?

    He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?