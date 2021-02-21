NHL roundup: Auston Matthews powers Leafs to win over Habs

  • NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens
    1/5

    NHL roundup: Auston Matthews powers Leafs to win over Habs

    NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens
  • NHL: NHL Outdoors-Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche
    2/5

    NHL roundup: Auston Matthews powers Leafs to win over Habs

    NHL: NHL Outdoors-Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche
  • NHL: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers
    3/5

    NHL roundup: Auston Matthews powers Leafs to win over Habs

    NHL: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
    4/5

    NHL roundup: Auston Matthews powers Leafs to win over Habs

    NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
  • NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
    5/5

    NHL roundup: Auston Matthews powers Leafs to win over Habs

    NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens
NHL: NHL Outdoors-Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche
NHL: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers
NHL: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Auston Matthews scored two goals and tallied two assists to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs past the host Montreal Canadiens 5-3 Saturday.

It was Matthews' third two-goal game in his last four contests that extended a 16-game point streak. He also logged a career best for most points in a single period, grabbing all of his points in a second-period binge.

Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists for the Leafs while Travis Boyd and Alexander Kerfoot each scored once. Frederik Andersen stopped 30 of 33 shots on goal in net.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Paul Byron and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Canadiens as Carey Price made 22 saves.

Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Devon Toews had a goal and an assist, and Colorado defeated Vegas in the outdoor game at Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev.

The rink was located on the 18th fairway of the golf course at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, situated next to Lake Tahoe, and provided a picturesque backdrop for the game. However, problems arose from the start.

The puck dropped at noon local time and then was delayed 8 hours, 8 minutes after the first period. The delay was due to poor ice conditions resulting from "extreme sun" which compromised the players' health, the NHL said in a statement. The league opted to resume the game at 9 p.m. local time, and it finished 10 hours, 37 minutes after the opening faceoff.

Samuel Girard also scored, Philipp Grubauer had 27 saves and Mikko Rantanen added two assists for Colorado. Alec Martinez and Alex Tuch had goals and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 36 shots for Vegas.

Oilers 7, Flames 1

Connor McDavid collected a hat trick and five points to lead host Edmonton to a thrashing of slumping Calgary.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins collected two goals and an assist while goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 43 saves for the Oilers, who have won nine of 11 games, including a pair on consecutive nights against their Alberta rivals.

McDavid, the NHL's leading point producer but who was held off the scoresheet in Friday's 2-1 victory, kicked off his night by setting up Alex Chiasson's power-play goal 3:29 into the clash. It's the fifth straight game Calgary has surrendered the first goal.

Penguins 3, Islanders 2

Kris Letang scored his first two goals of the season, including the game-winner in the third period, as Pittsburgh earned a hard-fought victory over visiting New York.

Mike Matheson also scored for Pittsburgh, and Crosby had two assists while playing in his 1,000th career game. Crosby is the 25th active player to reach 1,000 games and the first in Penguins history to play that many games with the team. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, making his fourth straight start, made 33 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, while Varlamov stopped 15 of 18 shots as the Islanders lost for the third time in four tries (1-2-1) against the Penguins this season.

Hurricanes 4, Lightning 0

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic authored his first career shutout, Cedric Paquette scored against his former club and Carolina defeated Tampa Bay in Raleigh, N.C.

In his 10th NHL appearance, Nedeljkovic started his second game this week and stopped all 24 shots to move to 2-1-1 this season. Traded to Ottawa by Tampa Bay on Dec. 27 after winning the Stanley Cup last season, Paquette scored his first goal in four games with Carolina. Vincent Trocheck also scored a goal to record his 300th career NHL point.

Playing for the first time in five days, the Lightning got 24 saves on 27 shots by Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Alex Killorn played in his 600th NHL game. But the club lost for the third time in four contests (1-3-0) and dropped consecutive regulation games for the first time this season.

Sabres 3, Devils 2

Sam Reinhart scored twice in the second period, and visiting Buffalo snapped a four-game losing streak with the win over New Jersey.

Defenseman Colin Miller also scored and Linus Ullmark made 25 saves for the Sabres, who totaled only two goals while dropping three straight after a COVID-19-related layoff from Feb. 1-14.

New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri scored for the third time in two games, this time 40 seconds into the third period. Defenseman P.K. Subban also tallied on the power play with 3:16 left in regulation to get the host Devils within a goal.

Rangers 4, Capitals 1

Alexis Lafreniere and Ryan Strome scored 59 seconds apart late in the second period to power visiting New York to a 4-1 victory over Washington.

The goals by Lafreniere and Strome gave New York a 3-0 edge en route to their second straight win. Chris Kreider scored the Rangers' first goal, Mika Zibanejad added a short-handed empty-net goal late in the third period and goaltender Igor Shesterkin finished with 26 saves.

Dmitry Orlov scored for Washington, which ended a two-game winning streak.

Predators 4, Blue Jackets 2

Goals by Calle Jarnkrok -- his second of the game -- and Filip Forsberg in the opening minute of the third period sent Nashville to victory over host Columbus.

Pekka Rinne stopped 21 shots for the Predators, who claimed their second road win of the season in eight tries in well-deserved fashion, despite blowing a two-goal lead. Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators.

Columbus' Boone Jenner and Gabriel Carlsson scored second-period goals in about a two-minute span to tie the game, before the Predators pulled away. Goalie Elvis Merzlikins left the game shortly after Nashville's fourth goal, having made 35 saves. Joonas Korpisalo stopped six shots in his relief appearance.

Red Wings 2, Panthers 1

Mathias Brome scored his first career goal late in the second period and host Detroit held on over Florida.

The Wings avenged a 7-2 loss to the Panthers the night before. Florida has defeated Detroit in four of six meetings this season. Patrik Nemeth scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings and Jonathan Bernier stopped 38 shots, including eight on three Panthers power plays. Detroit had lost its previous six home meetings (0-4-2) with Florida.

Alex Wennberg scored the only goal for the Panthers, who lost in regulation for just the third time in 16 games this season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves for Florida. Patric Hornqvist, who scored two goals in Friday's victory, had four shots on goal while Keith Yandle and Aaron Eklbad had a team-high five.

Kings 4, Coyotes 2

Alex Iafallo scored two goals and Los Angeles held on to defeat Arizona at Glendale, Ariz.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored for the Kings, Trevor Moore added a short-handed goal, and Cal Petersen made 22 saves as Los Angeles won its second game in three days against the Coyotes and its fourth consecutive overall.

Derick Brassard and Phil Kessel scored power-play goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves for the Coyotes. Kessel also had an assist and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists for the Coyotes.

Vilardi gave the Kings a 3-2 lead with 12:52 remaining. He scored with a wrist shot while trailing a rush to move the Kings ahead for the third time in the game.

Sharks 5, Blues 4

Logan Couture scored twice as visiting San Jose defeated St. Louis.

The Blues rallied from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits to tie the game, but Couture scored the decisive goal in the third period.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist while Rudolfs Balcers and Patrick Marleau also scored for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc had two assists.

Wild 5, Ducks 1

Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist and Mats Zuccarello added a goal and an assist to lead visiting Minnesota to a victory over Anaheim.

It was the 10th two-goal game of Fiala's career. Victor Rask, who finished 13-of-14 on faceoffs (93 percent), and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored goals, and Kirill Kaprizov added two assists for Minnesota, which completed a sweep of its back-to-back with the Ducks. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 26 saves.

David Backes scored a goal for Anaheim, which endured its third straight loss and fourth in five games. John Gibson had 24 saves.

--Field Level Media

Latest Stories

  • Everyone seems in agreement on winners, losers from Carson Wentz deal

    One day after the blockbuster Carson Wentz trade, the grades are starting to roll in - and they all sound the same. By Adam Hermann

  • Steve Nguyen faceplants LFA 100 opponent, hammerfists unconscious body

    Steven Nguyen pulled off one of the most violent knockouts you'll ever see.

  • Naomi Osaka makes awkward name gaffe while congratulating Jennifer Brady at Australian Open

    Naomi Osaka may have misheard Jennifer Brady during Osaka's victory speech.

  • Late Draymond Green ejection sets up a wild win for Terry Rozier, Hornets

    "He crossed the line. That's the main thing."

  • This UCLA Freshman Gets the Gymnastics Team Dancing With Her "Desert Goddess" Routine

    UCLA's gymnastics team is nationally known for their skill and creativity within the sport, but the athletes' sideline support is something extra special. On Feb.

  • UFC Fight Night 185 results: Yana Kunitskaya splits open Ketlen Vieira, wins unanimous decision

    Yana Kunitskaya was the underdog heading into UFC Fight Night 185 but pulled off a significant win.

  • Tecia Torres shuts down Angela Hill after accusation of ducking rematch

    "Beat some ranked opponents and then if it makes sense, I'll fight you."

  • Anthony Edwards breaks laws of physics, unleashes dunk of the year

    Get this man in the dunk contest.

  • Report: Houston Rockets, DeMarcus Cousins to part ways

    DeMarcus Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season, his first in Houston.

  • Buccaneers are focused on six of their free agents, with the goal of keeping five

    The defending Super Bowl champions have made clear their desire to retain as many of their free agents as possible. More recently, coach Bruce Arians has narrowed the objective, without naming names. As noted by JoeBucsFan.com, Arians has said on multiple occasions that the Bucs need to keep “five out of six” free agents in [more]

  • NFL source on why Jets should trade No. 2 draft pick over Sam Darnold

    For all the talk about Sam Darnold’s value and whether the Jets will eventually trade him, the truth is they’re sitting on a much more valuable asset.

  • Kyrie Irving talks trash after LeBron James takes, misses technical FT (video)

    Kyrie Irving tired of playing in LeBron James' shadow on the Cavaliers.

  • UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

    Derrick Lewis finished a stacked UFC Vegas 19 with an exclamation point, taking out Curtis Blaydes in a main event that followed a night full of finishes. UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-tying knockout on Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis was ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division coming into Saturday night. He will move up at least one spot after blasting No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes kept his distance early and for good reason. As soon as he moved in, Lewis landed a hard punch that briefly staggered him. After getting his legs back, Blaydes approached more cautiously, darting in and out of Lewis’s punching power. Lewis got off balance midway through the round and Blaydes took advantage, hitting him with a couple punches and a few leg kicks that backed him up. Lewis finally came forward, but ate a couple of hard shots from Blaydes, staggering away from him. Blaydes pressed on, driving a knee to the chin and following with an arching elbow. Just as Blaydes appeared to be doing some damage in the waning moments of the first round, the action was halted after he accidentally caught Lewis with a finger to the eye. Blaydes shot early in round two, but couldn’t score the takedown. He took the center of the Octagon, Lewis gingerly backing away. Confident from his earlier shot, Blaydes attempted another takedown, this time running straight into a Lewis uppercut. The explosive punch sent Blaydes crashing to the canvas. Lewis dropped a couple more punches to the head of his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. With the knockout of Blaydes, Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history with 12. So what's next? Lewis isn't sure. "I heard Jon Jones is coming up. So it ain't make no sense for me to say I'm fighting for the title. So we'll just see," he said after the fight. If he were given a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou, Lewis has a preference. "Stipe. I guess Stipe. I like them wrestlers," Lewis said, having just knocked out a fighter that was supposed to be able to out-wrestle him. Derrick Lewis punches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Yana Kunitskaya takes hard fought nod over Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya, ranked No. 7, took a huge step up the UFC bantamweight rankings with a decision victory over No. 6 ranked Ketlen Vieira. Vieira came out firing with punches, which set up an early takedown. Kunitskaya briefly regained her feet, but Vieira again took her to the canvas. Vieira smothered her for the majority of the round, trying to advance to full mount, but had to settle for the dominant position in half guard, as Kunitskaya defended well from the bottom. Round two was the opposite of the first frame. Vieira again stormed Kuntiskaya, but this time Kunitskaya got control in the clinch and took top position in Vieira's guard as they hit the canvas. Kunitskaya ground and pounded Vieira, who returned to her feet on several occasions, only to have Kunitskaya put her back on the canvas. Toward the end of round two, Kunitskaya took top side position, driving knees and elbows into Vieira's side. Round three started with both women being a little more hesitant to storm the other, but then Vieira scored a double-leg, quickly taking half mount. She moved to full mount midway through the round. Kunitskaya tried to escape, but Vieira moved to her back, constantly attacking and punching. Kunitskaya eventually turned the tables, ending the final frame with some heavy punches from inside Vieira's guard. When the scores were read, all three judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya admitted after the fight that she felt like she had done enough to win, but wasn't confident that the judges would see it the same way. "I feel like I did do my job." Yana Kunitskaya ground and pounds Ketlen Vieira at UFXC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Darrick Minner routes Charles Rosa Darrick Minner put on the most impressive performance of his career, as he dominated Charles Rosa from bell to bell. All three rounds, Minner came out swinging for the fences, looking to take Rosa's head off. He rocked Rosa, but was unable to score the knockout that he was looking for. Despite that, when the fight hit the canvas, which was expected to be Rosa's world, Minner continued his domination. Though Rosa searched for submission after submission throughout the fight, Minner maintained control, bludgeoning Rosa with his ground and pound attack. By the end of the fight, Rosa's face was bloodied, and Minner new he had the victory. The judges agreed, scoring the fight unanimously in his favor. Darrick Minner punches Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Chris Daukaus stakes his claim in the UFC heavyweight division Relative newcomer Chris Daukaus scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night. He was already 2-0 in the Octagon with two first-round finishes, but made it three for three with his first-round stoppage of No. 10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19. Oleinik, who has 46 career submission victories to his credit, immediately tried to put Daukaus on the canvas. He was unable to do so. Daukaus fended off the takedown attempts and cracked Oleinik with a right hand. He followed the right hand with numerous punches, unloading until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:55 of the first frame. With little more than seven minutes of time in the Octagon, Daukaus improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner, likely forcing his way into the UFC heavyweight rankings. Chris Daukaus unloads on Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Phil Hawes takes a majority nod over Nassourdine Imavov Phil Hawes got out to an early start, controlling the fight against Nassourdine Imavov in rounds one and two. He seemed to be well ahead going into the third frame, when Imavov turned the tide. Imavov rocked Hawes, had him wobbled, but couldn't put him away. In the end, not getting the finish cost Imavov the fight. The judges scored it 28-28 on one card, while the other two judges notched it in Hawes's favor, handing him a majority decision. Phil Hawes punches Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Tom Aspinall submits former champ Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall, 15 years younger, took the fight to former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He backed Arlovski to the fence in round one, unloading with punch after punch, unable to put him away. In round two, Aspinall immediately took Arlovski to the canvas, where he quickly transitioned to a rear-naked choke for the submission finish. Tom Aspinall punches Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING > Belal Muhammad steps up to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13 UFC Vegas 19 Results UFC Vegas 19 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis def Curtis Blaydes by KO (punch) at 1:26, R1Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Yana Kunitskaya def Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner def Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches) at 1:55, R1Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall def Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2 UFC Vegas 19 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon def Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: John Castaneda def Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches) at 4:53, R1Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee) at 0:56, R1Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini -- CANCELEDWomen's Flyweight Bout: Casey O'Neill def Shana Dobson TKO (punches) at 3:41, R2Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi def Drako Rodriguez by KO (punch) at 3:05, R1Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac def Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:32, R2

  • Meltdown as sun halts Vegas-Colorado outdoor ice hockey game at Lake Tahoe

    The finish to Saturday's National Hockey League Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche was postponed nearly eight hours due to player safety issues.

  • ESPN predicts the Texans will draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields

    The Houston Texans could draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields after trading Deshaun Watson to the Carolina Panthers, ESPN predicts.

  • A 'huge resounding' success: Shiffrin medals in all 4 events

    What a refreshing sight it was to see Mikaela Shiffrin basking in the afternoon sunlight after another successful day in the Italian Dolomites. After collecting her fourth medal in as many races Saturday by taking bronze in the concluding slalom, the American skier was asked if she was content with how everything went over these two weeks. Hopefully somewhere in these two weeks I can do some good skiing.’

  • Salary cap moves begin: DeSean Jackson says Eagles have cut him, Packers cut two starters

    The Packers and Eagles need to get under the cap and started that process Friday.

  • Warriors star Stephen Curry falls ill just before tip-off of game vs. Hornets

    Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, will not play, according to Warriors.

  • Canadian UFC fighter Aiemann Zahabi ends bout with savage knockout punch

    Canadian bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi knocked out Drako Rodriguez with a nasty right hand to snap a two-fight skid.

  • Watch Stephen Curry drain five in a row from the logo

    Best. Shooter. Ever.