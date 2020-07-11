NHL round robin, qualifying series schedule 2020: Dates, scores for every game

The NHL is officially returning to play.

The league and NHLPA ratified the Return to Play Plan and a new CBA deal Friday, paving the way for the 2019-20 season to finish. The regular season is over, but the league is not yet jumping into the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App

The top four teams in each conference will determine their seeding for the first round by playing a round robin format. The teams ranked No. 5 through No. 12 in each conference will square off in a qualifying round that will use a Best-of-5 series format. The four winners of the qualifying series in each conference will be matched up against the top four teams for the first round based on seeding.

These games will take place in two host cities. The Eastern Conference games will be played at Scotiabank Place in Toronto, and the Western Conference matchups will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Here's the schedule for every round robin game and qualifying round series. Check back to this article after each game for scores and updated schedules.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

ROUND ROBIN

Sunday, Aug. 2: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins

Monday, Aug. 3: Washington Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers

Saturday, Aug. 8: Bruins vs. Capitals

Sunday, Aug. 9: Flyers vs. Lightning













QUALIFYING ROUND

(No. 5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (No. 12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Canadiens vs. Penguins*













(No. 6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (No. 11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*











Story continues

(No. 7) New York Islanders vs. (No. 10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*











(No. 8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (No. 9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*

*If necessary













WESTERN CONFERENCE

ROUND ROBIN

Sunday, Aug. 2: St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche

Monday, Aug. 3: Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues













QUALIFYING ROUND

(No. 5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (No. 12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*













(No. 6) Nashville Predators vs. (No. 11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*











(No. 7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (No. 10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*











(No. 8) Calgary Flames vs. (No. 9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*

*If necessary













NHL round robin, qualifying series schedule 2020: Dates, scores for every game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston