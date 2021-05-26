Ron MacLean sparks controversy with odd 'tarp' comments during Leafs-Habs Game 4

Steven Psihogios
·1 min read
Sportsnet NHL host Ron MacLean is taking some heat after he appeared to make some questionable and potentially homophobic remarks durings Tuesday Leafs-Canadiens Game 4 broadcast. (Getty)
During Tuesday’s national broadcast of Game 4 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, broadcaster Ron MacLean appeared to make an attempt at a homophobic — or at least insensitive — joke following one of Hockey Night In Canada panelmate Kevin Bieksa's segments during the second intermission.

In a comment directed toward Bieksa, MacLean said: “You have a photo of a guy with his tarp off, you’re definitely positive for something.”

Many on social media quickly spoke out against MacLean’s remark, noting how weird, inappropriate and offensive his seemingly odd attempt at humor was.

Panelmate Jennifer Botterill appeared visibly uncomfortable during and after the exchange, while Bieksa and analyst Kelly Hrudey kind of just chuckled along awkwardly while MacLean said his bit.

MacLean had yet to issue a statement at the time of this writing, and it remains to be seen how his employer, Rogers Sportsnet, will handle the situation. The broadcaster is just 18 months removed from firing iconic, controversial hockey personality Don Cherry, who MacLean rode shotgun for on Hockey Night In Canada's Coach's Corner program for decades.

