NHL Rink Wrap: Two overtime classics to wrap up First Round

• An unbelievable night of hockey with a pair of Game 7s going to overtime with the New York Rangers and Calgary Flames advancing to the Second Round.

• Get ready for the Battle of Alberta where the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will meet for the first time since the 1991 playoffs.

• We have your Second Round schedule right here.

The New York Rangers completed their 3-1 series come back by completing another come-from-behind win. Artemi Panarin‘s game-winning goal in overtime sent the Rangers to the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers not only erased a 3-1 series deficit, they won each of the last three games after trailing in the second period or later. They overcame two-goal deficits in Games 5 and 6 and then tied Game 7 with less than six minutes to play in regulation on Sunday night.

This game had no business going to overtime, but Jake Oettinger was not going to give up without a fight. But for as dominant as he was, the Flames ended up being too much and are now on their way to the Second Round to play the Edmonton Oilers. Johnny Gaudreau scored the game-winning goal in overtime on their 68th shot of the game.

Three Stars in NHL for Sunday (Fourteenth day of playoffs)

1. Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

For the second game in a row Zibanejad came through in a huge way for the Rangers. No, he did not get the game-winning goal, but he sent the game to overtime with five minutes to play in regulation and added two assists for his second consecutive multi-point game with the Rangers facing elimination. He was alarmingly quiet in the first five games of the series but made his biggest impact when the Rangers needed him most.

2. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk teamed up for a lot of goals during the regular season, and they teamed up for two of the biggest in the playoffs. Gaudreau set up Tkachuk’s game-tying goal in the second period and then scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Flames to the Game 7 win. He finished the series with eight points (two goals, six assists) in the seven games to follow up his brilliant regular season performance. He is going to get a ton of money this offseason, whether it is in Calgary or somewhere else.

3. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

He can not go unmentioned tonight. Just an absolutely spectacular performance in Game 7 and the series as a whole. He ended up taking the Stars’ starting goalie job and running with it. It is fair to say that position now belongs to him long-term. And the Stars appear to be in good hands with him there. Now they just need to get him some help.

