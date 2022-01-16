NHL Rink Wrap: Fleury records 70th shutout; Ovechkin scores No. 755

Top players in the NHL on Saturday

Fleury won his fourth straight start as the Blackhawks topped the Ducks 3-0. He stopped all 37 shots Anaheim fired his way for his third shutout of the season and 70th of his career. He’s now one behind Lorne Chabot and Harry Lumley for ninth all-time in NHL history.

Philip Danault, Kings

Both of Danault’s goals helped LA take two-goal leads over the Kraken during their 3-1 victory. His first came early in the second period for a 2-0 Kings lead. His second, an empty netter, put the game out of reach to lead LA to its fourth straight win and sixth win in seven games. The Kraken, meanwhile, have dropped 12 of their last 13.

Highlights from around the NHL on Saturday

Taylor with an extra effort to help the Boston Bruins beat the Nashville Predators in overtime. Also another big game on Saturday for Brad Marchand.

It was NASCAR day during Carolina’s 4-1 win over the Canucks. To celebrate, Seth Jarvis and Steven Lorentz had a race around the rink as the team participating in their post-victory Storm Surge.

Auston Matthews became the third player in NHL history to have a streak of 10 straight road games with a goal. He joins Pavel Bure (11, 1993-94) and Steve Yzerman (11, 1988-89).

The Penguins beat the Sharks 2-1 in overtime after Sidney Crosby waited and waited and waited before setting up Jake Guentzel‘s winner.

Alex Ovechkin‘s empty-net goal was his 25th of the season, putting him one behind league leader Leon Draisaitl. It was also the 755th of his career. He’s now 11 goals behind Jaromir Jagr for third place on the NHL’s all-time list.

In his second AHL game since the 2004-05 season, Eric Staal netted the overtime winner during the Iowa Wild’s 3-2 win over the Chicago Wolves. He also had a goal and an assist during Friday night’s victory.

ERIC STAAL'S GAME-WINNING GOAL EVERYTHING AND MORE pic.twitter.com/Nejw8r7IFg — Iowa Wild (@IAWild) January 16, 2022

Three takeaways from the NHL on Saturday

T.J. Oshie can not catch a break this season

The Capitals were 2-0 winners against the Islanders thanks to goals from Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin and a shutout in goal from Vitek Vanecek. That is the good news. The bad news is veteran forward T.J. Oshie exited the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. He has been limited to just 18 games so far this season and every time he returns to the lineup seems to have something else go wrong. He has missed time this season due to COVID protocols, the flu, and various injuries.

The Panthers are a wagon

After dropping four straight heading into the NHL’s early Christmas break last month, the Panthers have eight wins in their last nine games and, like Cobra Kai, are showing no mercy on their opponents.

During these eight victories, the Panthers have scored nine goals twice and netted at least five on seven occasions. In their last nine games they are outscoring opponents 54-24. How wild is this offensive outburst? Consider that in 30 games this season the Islanders have scored a total of 67 times.

Florida leads the NHL in points percentage (.750), goals (158), home wins (21-3-0), and are tied for first in wins (26), points (57), regulation/overtime wins (25).

Sunday’s big story

There is only one game on the NHL schedule for Sunday (with Jets vs. Oilers postponed) and it will feature Bruce Boudreau leading the Canucks against his former team in Washington. The Canucks are desperately trying to stay in the Western Conference playoff race and are currently in the middle of a brutally tough road trip that has taken them against some of the league’s best teams. They have already lost games to Tampa Bay, Florida, and Carolina (by a combined margin of 13-5) and still have games against the Capitals and Predators remaining on the trip. After a 7-0-0 start with Boudreau, the Canucks are now 1-3-1 in their past five games.

Saturday’s NHL Scores

Hurricanes 4, Canucks 1

Bruins 4, Predators 3 (OT)

Capitals 2, Islanders 0

Panthers 9, Blue Jackets 2

Red Wings 4, Sabres 0

Rangers 3, Flyers 2

Lightning 3, Stars 1

Maple Leafs 6, Blues 5

Blackhawks 3, Ducks 0

Kings 3, Kraken 1

Senators 6, Oilers 4

Avalanche 5, Coyotes 0

Penguins 2, Sharks 1 (OT)

