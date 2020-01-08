NHL reveals 2020 All-Star Game jerseys for Bruins, all other teams

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game will be played Saturday, Jan. 25 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, and on Wednesday the league unveiled the jerseys for each team.

Every team will be represented at the All-Star Game. The current format for the game involves four teams, one from each division, playing against each other in a tournament.

The Boston Bruins have two players already selected to the game. Right winger David Pastrnak is the Atlantic Division team captain, and he'll be joined by B's goalie Tuukka Rask. Bruins center Patrice Bergeron is among the final vote candidates for the Atlantic team. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy also will be behind the bench for the Atlantic team.

Here are the jerseys the Bruins' All-Stars and their teammates will be wearing in St. Louis:

These jerseys are, shall we say, an interesting look. Some are better than others, and the shade of yellow used in the Bruins sweater was a bold choice.

The Atlantic has never won the All-Star game since the current format was first used in 2016. There's a good chance this changes in a few weeks, though, based on the stellar roster the Atlantic is sending to St. Louis.

