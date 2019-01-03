NHL reveals 2019 All-Star Game rosters

The NHL has revealed the rosters for the 2019 All-Star Game, which will take place at SAP Center in San Jose on Jan. 25-26.

Last week it was announced that Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan), Auston Matthews (Atlantic), Nathan MacKinnon (Central), and Connor McDavid (Pacific) were voted in as division captains. Ovechkin has since pulled out of the event, so the Metropolitan Division will need a new captain.

Given the format of the event where every team is represented and only 11 players per division get to go, it’s tough to use the “snub” word when talking about someone who’s having an All-Star worthy season but isn’t listed below. But there will likely be a few swaps over the next three weeks as injuries pop up.

On to the rosters!

Atlantic Division

F Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

F Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Captain)

F David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

F Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

F John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

D Thomas Chabot, Ottawa Senators

D Keith Yandle, Florida Panthers

G Jimmy Howard, Detroit Red Wings

G Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Potential injury replacements: Mitch Marner, Brayden Point, Jonathan Huberdeau, Mark Stone, Jeff Skinner, Morgan Rielly, Frederik Andersen, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Jaroslav Halak

Metropolitan Division

F Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

F Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets

F Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders

F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

F Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

F Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils

D John Carlson, Washington Capitals

D Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets

G Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals

G Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

Potential injury replacements: Phil Kessel, Nicklas Backstrom, Artemi Panarin, Evgeni Malkin, Kyle Palmieri, Chris Kreider, Kris Letang, Zach Werenski, Robin Lehner

Central Division

F Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks

F Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche (Captain)

F Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues

F Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche

F Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets

F Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

D Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

D Roman Josi, Nashville Predators

G Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota Wild

G Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators

Potential injury replacements: Gabriel Landeskog, Alex DeBrincat, Patrik Laine, Ryan Suter, Ben Bishop

Pacific Division

F Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

F Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Captain)

F Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

D Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

D Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

D Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

G Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

G John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Potential injury replacements: Leon Draisaitl, Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm, Timo Meier, Mark Giordano, Jacob Markstrom, David Rittich

The 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2019 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

