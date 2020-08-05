NHL Return to Play: Round-robin standings, scenarios

While the 16 teams in the qualifying round play for the right to move on, the No. 1 seeds in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference are still up for grabs in the round-robin format of the NHL’s return to play.

The round-robin schedule resumes on Wednesday with a pair of games (Tampa Bay vs. Boston in the East and Colorado vs. Dallas in the West) and here we take a look at the impact those games can have on the standings.

Boston is basically facing a must-win game on Wednesday if it wants to earn the top spot, while the best the Stars can do at this point is second place in the West.

Below is a look at the current round-robin standings and everything at stake on Wednesday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Current standings

Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0-0, 2 points)

Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, 2 points)

Washington Capitals (0-0-1, 1 point)

Boston Bruins (0-0-0, 0 points)

Wednesday’s round-robin schedule

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins

Scenarios based on Wednesday’s result

Boston wins in regulation

All teams can still earn the No. 1 seed.

Tampa wins in regulation

Boston can finish no better than third.

The other three teams can still earn the No. 1 seed, but Tampa Bay controls its own outcome and would earn the No. 1 seed by beating Philadelphia.

Boston wins in OT/SO

All teams can still earn the No. 1 seed.

Boston would need Washington to beat Philadelphia in regulation on Thursday to make that outcome possible for them.

Tampa wins in OT/SO

Boston could finish no higher than second.

The other three teams could still earn the No. 1 seed, but Tampa Bay controls its own outcome and would earn the No. 1 seed by beating Philadelphia

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Standings

Colorado Avalanche (1-0-0, 2 points)

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, 2 points)

St. Louis Blues (0-1-0, 0 points)

Dallas Stars (0-1-0, 0 points)

Wednesday round-robin schedule

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

Scenarios based on Wednesday result

Dallas can finish no better than second (Colorado and Vegas each have two points and because of their remaining matchup, one of them will get to four points. Dallas maxes out at four points and will lose any tiebreaker)

Avalanche win in regulation

DAL can finish no better than third.

Other three teams can still finish with No. 1 seed, but Colorado controls its own outcome and would earn the No. 1 seed by beating Vegas.

Stars win in regulation

Second is still the best Dallas can do.

All other teams can still finish with No. 1 seed.

Avalanche win in OT/SO

DAL can still finish second.

But would need St. Louis to beat Vegas in regulation on Thursday

Other three teams can still finish first, but Colorado controls its own outcome and would earn the No.1 seed by beating Vegas.

Stars win in OT/SO

Second is still the best Dallas can do.

All other teams can still finish with No. 1 seed.

MORE:

• 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule

—

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Return to Play: Round-robin standings, scenarios originally appeared on NBCSports.com