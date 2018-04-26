NHL reportedly asked Brad Marchand to stop licking people

Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand has been warned, stop licking people. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Yes, you read that right. And if you watched Game 1 between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs you know exactly what I am talking about.

In case you missed it, in Game 1 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs, Toronto forward Leo Komarov was closely embraced by Boston’s Brad Marchand.

"I thought he wanted to cuddle. I just wanted to get close to him."#Bruins winger Brad Marchand on the lick seen around the world. pic.twitter.com/NnPQ3uzGAs — Raul Martinez NBC10 Boston (@RaulNBCBoston) April 13, 2018





The NHL was not a big fan of that, apparently. According to Elliotte Friedman in his 31 Thoughts column, the Bruins received a phone call from the National Hockey League.

“After Game 1 of the Toronto/Boston series, the Bruins got a, ‘We’d prefer if you could tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people’ phone call from the NHL,” Friedman reported.

I can imagine the NHL has not been forced to make too many of those phone calls over the years.

Was what Brad Marchand did weird? Completely, but it was technically within league rules. Now that the Bruins agitator has been handed a warning, I am sure you will not see him pulling the same stunt on any members of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 2.

Or maybe he will, it is Brad Marchand.

