Amid the rising concerns of the coronavirus outbreak and the NBA's decision to suspend its 2019-20 regular season, the NHL released the following statement Wednesday night:

"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There are 10 NHL games scheduled for Thursday, including the Flyers playing the Lightning in Tampa Bay, Florida (7 p.m. ET/NBCSP). The team traveled to Tampa this afternoon.

On Wednesday night, the NHL players' association released the following statement:

"We are in continuous contact with the NHL regarding the coronavirus and the recent announcement by the NBA. These discussions will continue tomorrow morning, and we will consult with players before commenting further."

On Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers hosted the Bruins. The official listed attendance was 19,689. Prior to puck drop, the Flyers released a statement about the game being played as scheduled.

The team has two home games scheduled for this weekend - vs. the Wild Saturday (1 p.m. ET/NBCSP) and Oilers Sunday (1:30 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

The Flyers, who are in second place of the Metropolitan Division and one point behind the first-place Capitals with 13 games to play, are scheduled to wrap up the regular season April 4 against the Sabres in Buffalo.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are scheduled to begin April 8.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Flyers

NHL releases statement regarding coronavirus concerns, 2019-20 regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia