NHL releases 2023 All-Star Game selections

Tage Thompson has been the NHL's breakout star this season. (Getty)

The National Hockey League on Thursday announced the first 32 skaters — eight per division — selected to the 2023 All-Star Game.

These selections were chosen by the league’s department of hockey operations and are the first of a two-step player selection process, with fan voting completing the final stage. Online voting will take place until Jan. 17, and a separate Twitter voting system will occur from Jan. 12-14.

As part of the initial roster selections, one player from all 32 NHL franchises was chosen, with each division featuring seven skaters and one netminder.

Atlantic Division:

Boston Bruins - Linus Ullmark, G

Buffalo Sabres - Tage Thompson, F

Detroit Red Wings - Dylan Larkin, F

Florida Panthers - Matthew Tkachuk, F

Montreal Canadiens - Nick Suzuki, F

Ottawa Senators - Brady Tkachuk, F

Tampa Bay Lightning - Steven Stamkos, F

Toronto Maple Leafs - Mitch Marner, F

Metropolitan Division:

Carolina Hurricanes - Andrei Svechnikov, F

Columbus Blue Jackets - Johnny Gaudreau, F

New Jersey Devils - Jack Hughes, F

New York Islanders - Brock Nelson, F

New York Rangers - Igor Shesterkin, G

Philadelphia Flyers - Kevin Hayes, F

Pittsburgh Penguins - Sidney Crosby, F

Washington Capitals - Alex Ovechkin, F

Pacific Division:

Anaheim Ducks - Troy Terry, F

Calgary Flames - Nazem Kadri, F

Edmonton Oilers - Connor McDavid, F

Los Angeles Kings - Kevin Fiala, F

San Jose Sharks - Erik Karlsson, D

Seattle Kraken - Matty Beniers, F

Vancouver Canucks - Elias Pettersson, F

Vegas Golden Knights - Logan Thompson, G

Central Division:

Arizona Coyotes - Clayton Keller, F

Chicago Blackhawks - Seth Jones, D

Colorado Avalanche - Cale Makar, D

Dallas Stars - Jason Robertson, F

Minnesota Stars - Kirill Kaprizov, F

Nashville Predators - Juuse Saros, G

St. Louis Blues - Vladimir Tarasenko, F

Winnipeg Jets - Josh Morrissey, D

Final rosters and team captains for all four divisions will be unveiled on Jan. 19.

The 2023 All-Star Game festivities are being held in Sunrise, Florida, beginning with the skills competition on Feb. 3 and concluding with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Feb. 4.

More from Yahoo Sports