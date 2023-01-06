NHL releases 2023 All-Star Game selections
Plenty of familiar names along with some fresh faces will take to the ice for this year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida.
The National Hockey League on Thursday announced the first 32 skaters — eight per division — selected to the 2023 All-Star Game.
These selections were chosen by the league’s department of hockey operations and are the first of a two-step player selection process, with fan voting completing the final stage. Online voting will take place until Jan. 17, and a separate Twitter voting system will occur from Jan. 12-14.
As part of the initial roster selections, one player from all 32 NHL franchises was chosen, with each division featuring seven skaters and one netminder.
Atlantic Division:
Boston Bruins - Linus Ullmark, G
Buffalo Sabres - Tage Thompson, F
Detroit Red Wings - Dylan Larkin, F
Florida Panthers - Matthew Tkachuk, F
Montreal Canadiens - Nick Suzuki, F
Ottawa Senators - Brady Tkachuk, F
Tampa Bay Lightning - Steven Stamkos, F
Toronto Maple Leafs - Mitch Marner, F
Metropolitan Division:
Carolina Hurricanes - Andrei Svechnikov, F
Columbus Blue Jackets - Johnny Gaudreau, F
New Jersey Devils - Jack Hughes, F
New York Islanders - Brock Nelson, F
New York Rangers - Igor Shesterkin, G
Philadelphia Flyers - Kevin Hayes, F
Pittsburgh Penguins - Sidney Crosby, F
Washington Capitals - Alex Ovechkin, F
Pacific Division:
Anaheim Ducks - Troy Terry, F
Calgary Flames - Nazem Kadri, F
Edmonton Oilers - Connor McDavid, F
Los Angeles Kings - Kevin Fiala, F
San Jose Sharks - Erik Karlsson, D
Seattle Kraken - Matty Beniers, F
Vancouver Canucks - Elias Pettersson, F
Vegas Golden Knights - Logan Thompson, G
Central Division:
Arizona Coyotes - Clayton Keller, F
Chicago Blackhawks - Seth Jones, D
Colorado Avalanche - Cale Makar, D
Dallas Stars - Jason Robertson, F
Minnesota Stars - Kirill Kaprizov, F
Nashville Predators - Juuse Saros, G
St. Louis Blues - Vladimir Tarasenko, F
Winnipeg Jets - Josh Morrissey, D
Final rosters and team captains for all four divisions will be unveiled on Jan. 19.
The 2023 All-Star Game festivities are being held in Sunrise, Florida, beginning with the skills competition on Feb. 3 and concluding with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Feb. 4.
