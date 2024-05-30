Advertisement

NHL releases 2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule

alex butler
·2 min read
UPI
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final could run through late June. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

May 30 (UPI) -- Four teams are still fighting to determine the matchup for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, but the NHL revealed the full schedule for the title series Thursday, with Game 1 set for June 8.

Stanley Cup Final coverage will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+. Puck drops throughout the best-of-seven-game series are 8 p.m. EDT.

The advancing team with the best record of the two finalists will receive home-ice advantage for games 1 and 2. They also will play at home for Game 5 and Game 7, if those are necessary.

Game 2 will be June 10. Game 3 will be June 13 and Game 4 will be June 15. Game 5, Game 6 and Game 7 are scheduled for June 18, 21 and 24, respectively.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

The Eastern Conference finals and Western Conference finals will extend to at least six games. The New York Ranges will host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of that 2-2 Eastern Conference series at 8 p.m. Thursday in New York.

Game 6 will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. Game 7, if necessary, will be at 8 p.m. Monday in New York.

The Dallas Stars will host Game 5 of the 2-2 Western Conference finals showdown at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Dallas. Game 6 will be at 8 p.m. Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Game 7, if necessary, will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas.

The Rangers, who posted the best regular-season record (55-23-4) in the NHL, are guaranteed home-ice advantage if they advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Stars, who had the second-best record (52-21-9) will grab that advantage if they dispatch the Oilers and the Rangers don't advance.

The Panthers (52-24-6) can only get home-ice advantage if the Oilers beat the Stars. The Oilers, who have the worst record (49-27-6) of the finalists, can only play a maximum of three home games if they advance to the title series.