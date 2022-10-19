Red Wings' Jakub Vrana enters NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana will be taking some time away from the NHL. (Getty)

After sitting out a game on Monday versus the Los Angeles Kings for unspecified reasons, it's been revealed that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has been placed in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

A brief statement was released by NHL Public Relations, which reads:

The National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Jakub Vrana of the Detroit Red Wings will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA.Under the terms of the joint program, Vrana will continue to be paid while receiving treatment.

He will return to the Club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators.

Vrana’s care will be administered pursuant to the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Since its creation back in 1996, the program does not release details on what the player is dealing with, though it generally assists players dealing with substance abuse, mental health, and other personal challenges.

Vrana, 26, was acquired by the Red Wings alongside Richard Panik and two draft picks in a trade that saw Anthony Mantha head the other way to the Washington Capitals. In his short first stint with his new club, he was able to score eight goals and 11 points in 11 outings. Since that time, however, he has struggled to remain in the lineup.

A shoulder injury during the 2021-22 season limited Vrana to just 26 games, though he was still extremely productive with 13 goals and 19 points over that span. The hope was that he would enter the 2022-23 campaign fully healthy and ready to produce. Things looked quite good early on, as he had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 15, giving him two points in just two games to start the season.

The hope is that Vrana can get the help he needs with whatever he is dealing with and from there can get back to doing what he does best.

