NHL, Red Wings considering legal action after team logo used at white nationalist rally

Both the NHL and Detroit Red Wings are considering legal action in the wake of reports that the team's logo was being used at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Katie Strang of the Athletic Detroit reports that NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told her the league is "offended and outraged" by this and will explore legal actions to "address offensive and unauthorized" use of property.

Earlier Saturday, the Red Wings issued a statement via Twitter threatening legal action and denouncing the "misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration."

"The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today in Charlottesville, Va.," the statement read. "The Red Wings believe that Hockey is for everyone and we celebrate the great diversity of our fan base and our nation. We are exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration."









A slightly modified version of the team's distinctive red-and-white logo is being used at the "Unite the Right" rally by a Michigan group calling themselves the "The Detroit Right Wings."







So uh why are the Red Wings a Nazi symbol now pic.twitter.com/OjbU1e8DAX

— Lib Crusher (@lib_crusher) August 12, 2017







A state of emergency has been declared in Charlottesville, where hundreds of white nationalists and counter-protesters brawled Friday night and were still clashing by mid-day Saturday.