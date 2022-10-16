Rangers' Ryan Carpenter shares gory photo after taking skate to head

Ryan Carpenter of the New York Rangers suffered a scare earlier this week. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hockey is a dangerous game, but sometimes you are surprised certain injuries don’t happen more often, like getting cut open by a skate blade. New York Rangers forward Ryan Carpenter wasn’t able to avoid that scary issue this week.

On Friday night, Carpenter collided along the boards with Winnipeg Jets blueliner Dylan DeMelo after chasing the puck, and after the normal-looking impact, Carpenter headed straight to the bench holding the side of his head.

Little did any spectator really know, he suffered two significant cuts to the side of his head, one on his outer ear – that appeared to take a chunk off – and the other behind his ear. After getting some treatment on the bench, he headed straight across the ice and to the locker room, holding a bandage to the side of his head as blood started to show.

Thankfully, Carpenter seems to be alright after getting the gash stitched up. He later took to Instagram to share pictures of his gory injury.

Ryan Carpenter good Lord. pic.twitter.com/ktAdIUS9Tc — New York Rangerstown (@NYRangerstown) October 15, 2022

Obviously – having taken a skate blade to the side of his head – Carpenter did not return to action on Friday night, but the Rangers persisted down a player and earned the 4-1 win over the Jets in their third game of the season. They have remained perfect so far, earning all six points available to them and look more and more dangerous with every passing game.

The 31-year-old Carpenter signed a one-year deal with the Rangers in the summer, making the Blueshirts the fifth organization he’s been part of over his career. He has one assist in three games this season.

