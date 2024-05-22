NHL Radio’s Dennis Bernstein previews the Rangers’ series with the Panthers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NHL Network Radio host Dennis Bernstein joins Sports Nation Nightly to break down the Rangers’ Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Florida Panthers. He and Moose discuss goaltenders, coaches, and X-factors. Find out who they say has the series edge.

Watch the video player for the full story and be sure to tune in to NY SportsNation Nightly weeknights at 7 p.m. on PIX11.

