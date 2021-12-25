NHL pushing regular season return back one day

A general view of the Madison Square Garden ice during Rangers game

The NHL has decided to push back the continuation of its regular season one day.

Originally scheduled to return on Dec. 27, games will now resume on Tuesday instead.

The league announced on Monday that the holiday break would begin a day early amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Below is the statement the NHL released on Christmas Eve:

The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.

The Rangers were slated to host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, but will resume their schedule in Florida against the Panthers on Wednesday, instead.



The Islanders' first game back was supposed to be Monday in Buffalo against the Sabres, but it will now be on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings at UBS Arena.



The Devils will now revamp their season in Buffalo on Wednesday instead of against the Blues in St. Louis on Monday.



The league announced on Tuesday that no NHL players would play in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and instead use the regularly scheduled break to make up previous postponed games.