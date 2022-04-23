NHL Push for the Playoffs: Not many potential series look ‘easy’ this year

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.

In the NHL, fans are accustomed to Cinderella runs. It’s fair to call certain outcomes “upsets,” but these upsets happen often enough that it’s almost an upset when all of the favorites succeed.

(In fact, I’d argue that it’s a shame that we don’t really get to see two powerhouse favorites slug it out in a Stanley Cup Final all that often.)

That said, most postseasons include teams that “shouldn’t be there.” To be clear: some of the teams who seemingly don’t belong end up making deep runs. The 2020-21 Canadiens rank as the most immediate example. It’s far too easy to forget that the Habs really did seem to make the postseason by default (the North Division’s lower ranks were dreadful). If you want to take a snapshot of Montreal’s 2020-21 mediocrity, consider that they allowed nine more goals than they scored.

Looking at the potential 2021-22 playoff field, it’s striking that just about every playoff team … belongs there?

It’s most obvious in the Eastern Conference. Remarkably, the eight-team East playoff field was already set by April 17.

Obviously, there’s still a serious standings gap between the best of the best, and the wild-card ranks. But this is truly a year where it really shouldn’t be that much of an embarrassment to lose in the first round.

If someone told you that the Bruins, Penguins, or Capitals went deep in the playoffs, would you find that unthinkable? All three of those teams are hovering around the wild-card spots, but each presents scenarios where they can put things together. And they wouldn’t even need a 2010 Jaroslav Halak-type run of incredible goaltending to steal series wins.

Story continues

Out West, we’ve seen the rise of teams like the Blues, Wild, and Oilers. Beyond the powerful Flames and the juggernaut Avalanche, likely 2/3 divisional matchups feature strong teams.

Even the teams who are shakier still bring more to the table that most lower first-round fodder.

In an NHL enamored by parity, this season’s marked by severe differences between the “haves” the “have-nots.” It could be fascinating to see what happens in a postseasons unusually bereft in such “have-nots.”

IF PLAYOFFS STARTED TODAY (sorted by points percentage)

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Panthers vs. Capitals

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Hurricanes vs. Bruins

Rangers vs. Penguins

CENTRAL DIVISION

Avalanche vs. Stars

Wild vs. Blues

PACIFIC DIVISION

Flames vs. Predators

Oilers vs. Kings

TODAY’S KEY GAMES

Rangers vs. Bruins, 3 p.m. ET

Predators vs. Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Canucks vs. Flames, 10 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Panthers – clinched No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference

Maple Leafs – clinched

Lightning – clinched

Bruins – clinched

Red Wings – eliminated

Sabres – eliminated

Senators – eliminated

Canadiens – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Hurricanes – clinched

Rangers – clinched

Penguins – clinched

Capitals – clinched

Islanders – eliminated

Blue Jackets – eliminated

Flyers – eliminated

Devils – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Avalanche – clinched No. 1 seed in Western Conference

Wild – clinched

Blues – clinched

Predators – 97%

Stars – 72.8%

Jets – eliminated

Blackhawks – eliminated

Coyotes – eliminated

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES (via MoneyPuck)

Flames – clinched Pacific Division

Oilers – clinched

Kings – 96.8%

Golden Knights – 31.9%

Canucks – 1.5%

Ducks – eliminated

Sharks – eliminated

Kraken – eliminated

Getty Images

DRAFT LOTTERY PICTURE (via Tankathon)

18.5% – Coyotes

13.5% – Canadiens

11.5% – Kraken

9.5% – Flyers

8.5% – Devils

7.5% – Blackhawks (*conditional)

6.5% – Senators

6.0% – Red Wings

5.0% – Sabres

3.5% – Sharks

3.0% – Ducks

2.5% – Blue Jackets

2.0% – Jets

1.5% – Islanders

0.5% – Canucks

0.5% – Golden Knights (*conditional)

“Beginning this season there will be a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the lottery can move up in the event it wins one of the lottery draws, a change announced by the NHL on March 23, 2021. Only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the No. 1 selection in the 2022 draft.”

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery drawing will be held May 10

ART ROSS TROPHY RACE

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 116 points

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers – 113

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames – 109

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 107

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 102

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 101

Matthew Tkachuk, Flames -100

ROCKET RICHARD RACE

Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs – 58 goals

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers – 54

Chris Kreider, Rangers – 51

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals – 50

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild – 45

Kyle Connor, Jets – 44

Connor McDavid, Oilers – 43

More hockey news Guy Lafleur, Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, dies at 70 Rangers’ Shesterkin surges back into Hart Trophy race Bring back or move on? Pondering the futures of 12 NHL coaches

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL Push for the Playoffs: Not many potential series look ‘easy’ this year originally appeared on NBCSports.com