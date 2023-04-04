Top NHL prospect Matvei Michkov's father found dead in Russia

18-year-old NHL prospect Matvei Michkov lost his father, Andrei, this week. (Getty)

The father of top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Matvei Michkov is dead at the age of 51, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation confirmed on Tuesday.

The body of Andrei Michkov, who had been missing since April 2, was reportedly found in a pond near Sochi, according to a Russian outlet report. Match TV, a local sports channel in Russia owned by Gazprom Media, reported that Matvei’s father left his home Sunday night, saying he'd be right back, but never returned.

The Russian Hockey Federation confirms the death of Andrey Michkov, father of 2023 NHL Draft prospect Matvei Michkov. Sport Express reports the elder Michkov had been missing for the last two days and his body was discovered in a pond. An investigation is underway. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) April 4, 2023

The Russian Hockey Federation's official english Twitter account released a statement Tuesday morning, confirming Andrei’s death and expressing their condolences to the Michkov family, while adding that he passed away under "unexplained circumstances."

“He was a wonderful person, an excellent father who raised Matvei and gave him a start in life. Andrei’s death is a huge loss,” SKA St. Petersburg coach Romain Rotenberg said in a statement.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Matthew and his family. We will not stand aside and will always help with whatever we can. Strength and courage to the family and friends of Andrei Michkov.”

Matvei Michkov is considered among the top 2023 NHL Draft prospects, scoring nine goals and 20 points in 27 games after he was loaned to Sochi's KHL club earlier this season. He last played with Kapitan Stupino in the Russian junior league playoffs, notching four goals and seven points across five contests.

The 18-year-old is under contract with SKA St. Petersburg through 2026, though, meaning his NHL debut likely won’t transpire until his current deal expires.