NHL preseason: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Time, TV

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network (only in out-of-market areas).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates).

⋅BOX SCORE

Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira (16) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Chicago.

Game notes: The Wings will likely still be splitting their roster in two for this first game of an Original Six home-and-home with the Leafs, with Game 2 coming in Toronto on Saturday night and wrapping up the exhibition schedules for both squads. In net, look for Alex Nedeljkovic to handle the whole game after Ville Husso worked Wednesday's loss to the Washington Capitals. Nedeljkovic stopped all 14 shots he faced in last Saturday's loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in just under 40 minutes of work. For the Leafs, they're working out a goal-share situation as well after losing Jack Campbell to Edmonton in free agency; it'll be either Ilya Samsonov or Matt Murray in net. Murray stopped 29 of 30 shots in Toronto's 5-1 win over Montreal on Monday.

