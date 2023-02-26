Predators president David Poile reportedly retiring, Barry Trotz to take over as GM

Nashville Predators president and general manager David Poile is retiring from his position on June 30, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. He is expected to remain with the team in a consulting role.

Big breaking story out of Nashville: after 26 years as the Predators’ architect — the most consistent presence in franchise history — David Poile is retiring from President of Hockey Operations & GM position, effective June 30. Expectation is he will remain in a consulting role. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2023

Poile spent 26 years with the Predators, building the club into a perennial playoff squad. He won the NHL's General Manager of the Year award in 2017 as the Predators reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in franchise history.

Barry Trotz is expected to take over as general manager on June 30 but will begin work immediately, per Friedman.

More to come.