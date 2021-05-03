NHL Power Rankings: Watch out for the Bruins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Gretz
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In this week’s NHL Power Rankings the Vegas Golden Knights remain in the top spot, followed closely by Carolina, Colorado, and Tampa Bay.

All four of those teams should be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders, but there is another contender that is kind of lurking underneath the radar that should not be taken lightly.

That team is the Boston Bruins.

They have been one of the league’s best teams since the trade deadline, putting together a 9-2-0 record since acquiring Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar, and Mike Reilly. Those additions have helped solve some of the Bruins’ biggest concerns. Specifically, the addition of Hall and what it has done to their second line alongside David Krejci and Craig Smith. Since that line has been put together it has instantly become one of the league’s best trios, controlling the pace of games and outscoring teams by an 11-1 margin during 5-on-5 play. It has given Boston a much-needed second scoring line to complement the Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak line, and given the team some real balance.

Add in a Norris level defender in Charlie McAvoy and outstanding goaltending depth, and you have a team that is going to be a nightmare for anybody in a best-of-seven series.

They currently sit in the seventh spot in this week’s Power Rankings, but are definitely on the rise.

Where does your team sit this week?

To this week’s NHL Power Rankings!

1. Vegas Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury is going to take over sole possession of third place on the all-time wins list. Patrick Roy in second spot is within sight.

2. Carolina Hurricanes. The play of Alex Nedeljkovic in goal has been a significant development this season.

3. Colorado Avalanche. The biggest question for them right now is getting a healthy lineup for the playoffs.

4. Tampa Bay Lightning. Giving Andrei Vasilevskiy some games off here at the end is smart. He has played a ton of hockey over the past year and they will need him in the playoffs.

[Related: In competitive Central, Lightning are not only heavyweight anymore]

5. Pittsburgh Penguins. Jeff Carter has proven to be an incredible fit so far.

6. Florida Panthers. Is it an overreaction to suggest that Sergei Bobrovsky might be the third best goalie on the roster going into the playoffs? Chris Driedger has been better for two years and Spencer Knight looks really good so far.

7. Boston Bruins. The rest of the East Division can not be happy that they were able to find a second scoring line.

8. Toronto Maple Leafs. They have three games against Montreal this week in what should be a fascinating first round preview.

9. Washington Capitals. The big question here is which goalie do they open the playoffs with. Would you have imagined at the start of the season that Vitek Vanecek could have been the answer to that question?

10. Minnesota Wild. They keep winning, so I feel like I am underrating them, but I also do not know how they stack up with the elite teams in the league. They are really good. But are they Stanley Cup good?

[Your 2020-21 NHL on NBC TV schedule]

11. Edmonton Oilers. Connor McDavid needs 13 points in six games to reach the 100-point mark in a 56-game season. He can do it.

12. New York Islanders. You never want to bet against a Barry Trotz team with great goaltending in the playoffs, but their struggles against the top-three teams in the division (only nine wins in 23 games against Pittsburgh, Washington, and Boston) should be some concern.

13. Nashville Predators. They are in the driver’s seat for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division and they have Juuse Saros to thank for it.

14. St. Louis Blues. With nine out of a possible 10 points over their past five games they have finally taken control of the race for the fourth playoff spot in the West Division.

15. New York Rangers. A good young team with great talent that is stuck in the wrong division this season.

16. Dallas Stars. They are just 5-13 in games this season that go beyond regulation. Imagine how much different their season looks with just a little bit more luck in overtime and the shootout. If even just two of those games go a different way they would still be in control for a playoff spot.

17. Montreal Canadiens. Tyler Toffoli has been one of the best offseason pickups of the year. He might score 30 goals in a shortened season.

18. Winnipeg Jets. They have won just five of their past 14 games and enter the week on a six-game losing streak.

19. Calgary Flames. Curious to see what changes get made in Calgary after this season. Disappointing offense, big money in a goalie that has not entirely solved the problem.

20. Chicago Blackhawks. They have some interesting pieces at the top of the lineup, including some intriguing young players, but there are still a lot of holes here long-term.

21. Ottawa Senators. Their start was awful, winning just two of their first 15 games. Since then they have been a very respectable 17-15-4 in the 36 games that followed. There is young talent here. They have not quit on this season. You can see something building here.

22. Arizona Coyotes. They are only three points behind St. Louis, but the Coyotes only have three games remaining on their schedule. The Blues have six. Even if Arizona wins all three it would need St. Louis to go 1-5 the rest of the way. Probably not going to happen.

23. New Jersey Devils. They have some impressive young talent here and are swimming in salary cap space this offseason. Could be a team to watch here very shortly.

[Related: What went wrong this season for Devils]

24. Philadelphia Flyers. With a big addition on defense and a reset Carter Hart they could be really good next season.

25. Vancouver Canucks. Do not read too much into how they finish the season with this schedule. Do read into how top heavy the team is and how tight the salary cap situation is.

26. Los Angeles Kings. Quinton Byfield is going to be the player to watch the rest of the way. Nice glimpse of the Kings’ future.

27. San Jose Sharks. This team seems to be a long way from contending again.

28. Detroit Red Wings. Jakub Vrana has brought some excitement to the roster, but the rest of the roster still has some real weaknesses. They have four goals in their past five games.

[Related: Jakub Vrana adding excitement to Red Wings lineup]

29. Anaheim Ducks. Sending Ryan Miller out with a win in his final home start is a nice highlight for the season.

30. Buffalo Sabres. They are better since the coaching change, but still not very good.

31. Columbus Blue Jackets. Just two regulation wins in their most recent 27 games.

More NHL Power Rankings

NHL Power Rankings: Golden Knights on top; Playoff races to watch NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes’ surprising strength; Rangers on the... NHL Power Rankings: Where things stand after NHL trade deadline

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL Power Rankings: Watch out for the Bruins originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • What does Capitals' season series vs. Penguins say about potential playoff matchup?

    The Caps won only twice in eight games against Pittsburgh this season, but don't expect a potential playoff series to be so one-sided.

  • NHL on NBCSN: Marc-Andre Fleury is a win away from third all-time on his own

    Coverage of Golden Knights-Wild begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

  • Bucs expect to re-sign Blaine Gabbert, so Kyle Trask will wear No. 2

    Everyone assumed Blaine Gabbert was gone after the Buccaneers drafted Kyle Trask in the second round. But coach Bruce Arians said Friday night that the Bucs want Gabbert to return to a quarterbacks room that already includes Tom Brady, Trask and Ryan Griffin. The Bucs recently re-signed Griffin. “I really hope that we can get [more]

  • Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving compliment the Bucks after a hard-fought 117-114 loss

    Nets Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both explain how much they enjoy playing these tight, competitive games, complimenting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Bucks.

  • The 50 best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime right now, from 'The Boys' to 'Alias'

    From "Mrs. Maisel" to "Jack Ryan" to "Psych," we offer 50 great TV shows to choose from if you can't decide what to watch on Amazon Prime.

  • Republicans into Texas runoff after robocall claims leader killed husband with Covid

    Endorsed by Trump, Susan Wright decries ‘immoral’ attack and heads into sixth-district runoff against another RepublicanRomney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Utah convention Susan Wright holds a Bible as her husband, Ron Wright, is sworn into Congress by the speaker, Nancy Pelosi. Ron Wright died in February. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP Susan Wright, the widow of the Republican congressman whose death prompted a special election in Texas on Saturday, made the runoff after reporting to law enforcement a bizarre robocall in which she was accused of murdering her husband by contracting Covid-19. The election in the sixth congressional district on Saturday drew 23 candidates and was seen as a key test of both a Republican party under Donald Trump’s sway and of Democratic hopes of making inroads in Texas. Endorsed by the former president, Wright led with 19% of the vote. The lone anti-Trump conservative in the field, former marine Michael Wood, was way off the pace. A Republican, Jake Ellzey, edged out a Democrat, Jana Lynne Sanchez, for second place and a spot in the runoff. Ellzey, a state representative and navy veteran, drew 13.8% of the vote. Just 354 ballots and less than half a percentage point separated him from Sanchez, a journalist and communications professional who ran for the seat in 2018, with 13.4%. In a statement, the chairman of the Texas Democratic party, Gilbert Hinojosa, put a brave face on the outcome. “The new Democratic south is rising,” he insisted, “and we will continue to rally our movement to take back our state – including as we look toward the 2022 governor’s race. We’re ready to build Democratic power, ready to defeat Texas Republicans, and ready to elect leaders who defend our rights and put Texans first.” Nonetheless, the sixth district, close to Dallas and Fort Worth, will again send a Republican to Washington despite trending Democratic for years. Trump won it in 2020 but only by three points after winning by 12 in 2016, that lead down five points on Mitt Romney four years before. In Utah on Saturday, Romney, the only Republican senator to vote to convict in both Trump’s impeachment trials, was booed and called a “traitor” when he spoke at a state convention. NBC News reported the split of the vote in Texas at roughly 60%-40% in Republicans’ favour. Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, told Reuters: “Democrats didn’t get their people out there, and then to the extent to which they did … they split up a lot of the Democratic votes.” The contest was to fill a seat vacated when congressman Ron Wright died in February, after contracting Covid-19. Trump endorsed his wife this week. The day before the election, Politico reported that Susan Wright sought help from local and federal law enforcement after voters received a robocall which said she “murdered her husband” and was “running for Congress to cover it up”. The robocall claimed Wright “obtained a $1m life insurance policy on the life of her husband … six months before his death” and “tearfully confided in a nurse that she had purposely contracted the coronavirus”. The call, in a female voice, did not say who paid for it. “This is illegal, immoral, and wrong,” Wright said. “There’s not a sewer too deep that some politicians won’t plumb.” Matt Langston, an aide, said: “Susan’s opponents are desperate and resorting to disgusting gutter politics.” Other Republican candidates condemned the call. Before polling day, Wood, the anti-Trump conservative, told CNN he ran because he was worried about Trump’s influence and “somebody needed to stand up and say this isn’t what the Republican party should be”. He also said he was “afraid for the future of the country”, given the prevalence of belief in Trump’s lie that the election was stolen – 70% of Republicans in a CNN poll this week said they believed Joe Biden did not win enough legitimate votes to win the White House – and conspiracy theories such as QAnon.

  • LeBron James' criticism of the NBA play-in tournament is precisely why it's great

    The value of the play-in tournament isn't the play-in games themselves. It's that teams like the Lakers and Mavs can't just cruise into the playoffs.

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, actress Shailene Woodley arrive at Kentucky Derby

    Former University of Kentucky star Randall Cobb was part of their crew.

  • Which 49ers draft picks have chance to start Year 1?

    The 49ers' 2021 NFL draft class may not have much an impact in Year 1.

  • Olivia Culpo Is 1960s Beach Chic in a Classic White One Piece, Sarong & Pointy Flats in the Maldives

    Olivia Culpo is bringing glamour to the beach.

  • Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of May 2nd

    Amazon Prime Video has The Boys and Invincible, Disney+ has WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and now Netflix has Jupiter's Legacy. The latest installment of the Millarworld universe, Jupiter's Legacy tells the story of the world's first superheroes in the 1930s and their superpowered spawn in the present day. Beyond Jupiter's Legacy, Mark Millar wrote Wanted, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman, and he wrote the comics that inspired Captain America: Civil War and Logan. In other words, this guy gets superheroes, and it will be worth keeping an eye out for the latest show based on one of his creations coming to Netflix later this week. Arrivals https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY3IAqm-gpE Sunday, May 2nd Hoarders: Season 11 Tuesday, May 4th The Clovehitch Killer Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL As Selena's career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses. Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Hank, Trash Truck and animal pals Walter, Donny and Ms. Mona let their imaginations take them on heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond! Wednesday, May 5th Framing John DeLorean The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. Thursday, May 6th Dead Man Down Friday, May 7th Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇹🇭 Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone. Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply. Milestone — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern. Monster — NETFLIX FILM A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him. Saturday, May 8th Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy. Sleepless Departures https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8tn5Hkxaf8 Monday, May 3rd War Horse Wednesday, May 5th Hangman Thursday, May 6th City of God: 10 Years Later Lockout Friday, May 7th The Chosen Ones House at the End of the Street We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix this May, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

  • Osprey chick hatches in World War II crane in Richmond

    WELCOME TO THE WORLD! The first of three baby ospreys hatched in a nest 75 feet above the ground in a decommissioned World War II crane in Richmond.

  • Report: Cowboys expected to decline option on Vander Esch; Quinn anticipates ‘competition’ for LBs

    New additions and a history of injuries may turn 2021 into a contract year for Vander Esch; his DC wants 'competition' among his LBs.

  • Manager to appeal Kai Kamaka’s controversial loss to TJ Brown at UFC on ESPN 23

    Kai Kamaka's manager will file an appeal following his client's controversial loss at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • UFC 263 heads to Arizona with title fight doubleheader

    UFC 263 will continue the string of numbered UFC events to take place in front of a full-capacity crowd.

  • NFL betting: Money pours in on Denver Broncos amid Aaron Rodgers rumors

    The biggest story of NFL draft weekend is already affecting the betting market.

  • LeBron James scores 16 points, misses game-winning buzzer-beater in return

    The Lakers have their stars back, but may not be fully operational yet.

  • Kevin Love says playing with hometown Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard would be 'special'

    On this week’s episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love revealed that it would be “special” if he had the chance to play for his hometown NBA team: the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 results: Randa Markos disqualified for illegal upkick on Luana Pinheiro

    Randa Markos made history in a dubious way Saturday at UFC on ESPN 23.

  • Final 2021 NFL draft grades

    The picks are in, from No. 1 (Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars) through No. 259 (Grant Stuard, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and we have broken all of them down.