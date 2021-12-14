NHL Power Rankings roundup: Here's how experts rate Bruins among league's best

NHL Power Rankings roundup: How experts rate Bruins among league's best originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins are playing some of their best hockey of the season, but most experts still aren't willing to place them in the top 10 of their latest NHL power rankings.

The B's have a five-game point streak entering Tuesday night's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden. This run includes back-to-back victories over two very good teams in the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames on the road.

One of the driving factors in the Bruins' recent success has been goaltending, specifically the play of Linus Ullmark. The Swedish netminder is 4-1-0 with a .941 save percentage over his last five starts.

There are some challenges ahead for Boston as it tries to extend this point streak. The B's lost two top-six forwards, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith, on Tuesday after both were placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Once again, the team's scoring depth will be tested. The Bruins also don't have an easy schedule over the remainder of December, with tough matchups against the Golden Knights, Islanders, Avalanche and Penguins.

Where do the Bruins rank among the league's best? Here's a roundup of recent expert NHL Power Rankings.

Kristen Shilton, ESPN: No. 14

Dan Rosen, NHL.com: No. 16

Sean Gentille and Dom Luszczyszyn, The Athletic: No. 12

Adam Gretz, Pro Hockey Talk (NBC Sports): No. 12

Austin Nivison, CBS Sports: No. 13

TSN: No. 14

Kate Yanchulis, Sports Illustrated: No. 13

Mike Harrington, Buffalo News: No. 15

Marissa Ingemi, The Seattle Times: No. 16