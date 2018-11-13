NHL Power Rankings: Cinderellas plummet in the standings

Hey everyone, we here at Yahoo! Sports are doing real power rankings for teams Nos. 1-31. Here they are, based on only how I am feeling about these teams, meaning you can’t tell me I’m wrong because these are my feelings and feelings can’t be wrong. Please enjoy the Power Feelings.

31. Anaheim Ducks (Last week: 25)

Another week, another three games of averaging 36 shots against per game. A stunning achievement. They’re not even trying to tank.

30. Los Angeles Kings (LW: 31)

29. New York Rangers (LW: 28)

28. Philadelphia Flyers (LW: 29)

Under-reported but the Flyers didn’t lose this past week and only got outshot by 13 in three games.

27. Detroit Red Wings (LW: 30)

However, the Red Wings went plus-1 in goals but minus-31 in shots in their 3-0 week. Ball’s in your court, Hakstol.

26. Ottawa Senators (LW: 24)

25. New York Islanders (LW: 13)

I’ve been waiting for these Cinderellas to plummet in the standings when their PDO normalized and here we are. This team stinks and the fact that they’ve lost their lost three, giving up four goals per night each time, sounds about right.

24. St. Louis Blues (LW: 26)

23. Edmonton Oilers (LW: 12)

The Oilers have lost four in a row, conceding four, five, four, and four goals. Scoring two, two, one, and one.

Someone who is good at coaching please help me, my hockey team is dying.

22. Chicago (LW: 20)

It’s weird that getting a new coach didn’t make this bad and old team young and good.

21. Vancouver Canucks (LW: 23)

The Canucks didn’t lose in regulation again this week. They continue to lead the Pacific despite being, maybe, the fourth-best team in it.

They’re the division leaders despite a negative goal difference on the season and a pretty bad shot difference to boot. Anyone who thinks this is for real is nuts.

20. Florida Panthers (LW: 27)

The bad news: They’re still last in the Atlantic. The good news: They’re on a four-game win streak and have only given up six goals in that stretch.

Not gonna say for sure yet but they might finally be figuring things out.

19. Vegas Golden Knights (LW: 22)

18. Carolina Hurricanes (LW: 21)

17. New Jersey Devils (LW: 15)

The Devils have two wins since opening the season 4-0, just in case you were wondering how things are going. Minus-22 goal difference in that stretch. It’s almost like Keith Kinkaid isn’t the future and this team has no offensive depth at all.

16. Arizona Coyotes (LW: 17)

15. Buffalo Sabres (LW: 19)

They’re 6-2-2 in their last 10 and scoring goals by the bunch. They’re still a point behind Montreal for fourth in the division, but only two points behind both Boston and Toronto. The Atlantic could be a little more interesting in the middle than we had any reason to believe early on.

14. Dallas Stars (LW: 14)

13. Washington Capitals (LW: 16)

12. Columbus Blue Jackets (LW: 18)

Against seemingly all odds, this good-but-not-great team seems to be leading its division. Which, hey, alright. But also they have the exact same record as Buffalo, good for a tie for fifth in the East and 11th in the league.

Leading the Metro, I guess, ain’t what it used to be.

11. Colorado Avalanche (LW: 7)

10. Calgary Flames (LW: 9)

You will never ever ever guess the goalie in the Flames’ two losses over the last week. You will also never ever ever guess the goalie in the Flames’ only win, a 1-0 shutout.

Mike Smith is now .877 on the season and .866 in the last month (nine appearances) but he still has twice as many starts as Big Save Dave Rittich (.935 over eight appearances in the last month) You can’t make this up, man.

9. Pittsburgh Penguins (LW: 4)

I still feel like they’re gonna figure it out but that window is closing fast.

What’s up with the offense, man? It really doesn’t make any sense that these guys have the sixth-fewest shots on goal in the league. They still have Crosby and Malkin, right? Didn’t that used to be enough?

8. Montreal Canadiens (LW: 5)

7. Winnipeg Jets (LW: 11)

The Jets are getting outshot for the month of November (minus-8) but they’re plus-6 in goals and 3-1-0.

There are actually a lot of bad indicators here (minus-5 in penalties over four games, 76% PK), but the 105-plus PDO is papering it over. After a bad October (.907), Connor Hellebuyck is back on his .920 BS, so maybe that’ll help these guys get it back on track.

6. Boston Bruins (LW: 10)

I’m gonna harp on this forever, I guess, but these guys are scoring so many goals despite the fact that they only have one line and half their regular defensemen are injured and have been for a good chunk of the year.

People are grumbling about scoring from a team that has 14 goals in the last three games. Incredible.

5. San Jose Sharks (LW: 6)

4. Minnesota Wild (LW: 8)

Starting to look like these guys are legit, to an extent. They aren’t scoring a ton (12th in goals) but they’re basically not giving up anything (sixth in goals allowed), which is good. The issue is their mediocre rates of shots for and against.

Those will probably catch up with the Wild at some point, but they’re banking an insane amount of points in what’s likely to be a good-to-great division, so that’s all you can ask for from a team that’s basically fine but getting great goaltending.



3. Toronto Maple Leafs (LW: 3)

They’re holding up a lot better than I thought they would without Matthews, but I guess that’s why you sign a top-10 center in the summer when you already have a top-10 center.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning (LW: 1)

1. Nashville Predators (LW: 2)

Looking like the Bolts and Preds will be trading off the No. 1 spot all year. That’s fine with me. Two great, fun teams. Hooray for hockey.

Ryan Lambert is a Yahoo! Sports columnist. His email is here and his Twitter is here.

(All stats via Corsica unless otherwise noted.)

