NHL Power Rankings: Capitals pick up where they left off after Christmas break

The NHL season is a grind so when the Christmas break rolled around, of course, everyone was happy. For the Capitals, however, it could have come at a better time.

With seven wins in their last eight games, Washington was rolling. You hate to see that kind of momentum halted by a break in the schedule.

Since returning from the break, however, the Caps have kept right on rolling with two more wins making them winners of four straight and of 16 of their last 19. Sure, it helps that the two games coming out of the break were against Carolina and Ottawa, but no win is guaranteed in the NHL.

For much of the season, it has felt like Tampa Bay was at the top of the league and then there was everybody else. The Lightning have been far and away the top team in the NHL, but given just how well Washington is playing, as of right now you have to consider them among the favorites to take the Cup home again.

Here are a few recent observations and thoughts on the Caps:

Still not sure what to make of Todd Reirden as a head coach? Compare Thursday's win over the Hurricanes to the Dec. 14 game the Caps played in Raleigh. In the first game, the Caps gave up five goals including three on the power play.

They were sloppy defensively and with the puck. The team needed an Alex Ovechkin hat trick to come back to win it in a shootout. On Thursday the team locked down defensively and killed off all four of Carolina's power plays on the night. Everything the Hurricanes had been able to do in their first meeting, suddenly the Caps were able to stop, particularly at the blue line when Caroline tried to carry the puck into the offensive zone. Defensively Washington created numerous turnovers to stop the rush as they were aggressive at the blue line and always seemed to know exactly the Carolina was trying to do. The level of preparation and improvement from the first game to the second was evident.

That's a sign of good coaching.

The Hurricanes may not be a great team, but I walked away from that game feeling like it was one of the more impressive wins of the season.

People won't want to hear this, but Reirden needs to split up the Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie line. That line is simply too slow in this era of NHL hockey and I do not see it as a coincidence that Ovechkin suddenly is on a five-game goalless drought, his longest drought of the season. I get that Backstrom is badly outplaying Evgeny Kuznetsov at the moment, so perhaps just moving Wilson up to the top line in place of Oshie could be a temporary solution. In the long run, however, this team's best option up top is Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Wilson.

There were plenty of rumors about possible trade inquiries for Andre Burakovsky, but those rumors have suddenly dried up and he is back in the lineup on the third line. Even with his inconsistent production, his recent play shows why the Caps do not want to trade him. With their current lineup, a Burakovsky, Lars Eller, Brett Connolly trio is the team's best option on the third line, by far. Whether or not Burakovsky is worth the more than $3 million it would take to qualify him in the offseason is a question for another day.

Pheonix Copley's last loss came on Nov. 14. He is 9-2-1 on the season with a 2.61 GAA and .914 save percentage. Backup goaltending was once thought to be one of if not the biggest weakness of the team's lineup this season.

