Last season, the Atlantic Division was home to two of the top teams in hockey (Lightning and Bruins) and a third 100-point team (Maple Leafs).

Those teams were all expected to be strong again in the 2019-20 season, but where did the Sabres come from?

Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner, Sam Reinhart and Victor Olofsson have given them depth in scoring, and Marcus Johansson has really added something as a free agent signing from Boston as the Sabres remain neck-and-neck with the B's atop the division.

There are also clear indicators that Florida and Montreal are better this season and will overtake the Maple Leafs or Lightning if either one of them really falters.

So what does that mean in terms of how the teams stack up among the best in the NHL right now?

NHL Power Rankings: Bruins lead unexpected depth in Atlantic Division originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston